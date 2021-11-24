The Fries Estate, a Beverly Hills compound once owned by Paramount Pictures, has found a buyer.

The property, located at 1000 Ridgedale Drive, went into contract earlier this month with a last asking price of $25 million, according to Zillow. It was first listed in August at the same price.

The compound, which sits on a 1.2-acre lot, was owned by Paramount between 1968 and 1972. The main house at the property is a 13,222-square-foot home with a 20-seat theater and a game room. The compound also includes a pool house designed by architect Paul Williams, who is credited for designing the homes of celebrities such as Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball.

The seller is a trust managed by the family of producer Charles Fries, whose TV and film career spanned seven decades and saw him play a key role introducing the concept of made-for-TV movies. His credits include the 1970s series “Amazing Spider-Man” and the TV adaptation of the Ray Bradbury novel “The Martian Chronicles.” He died in April at the age of 92.

The buyer for the property has not been publicly identified.

In 2012, Fries listed the compound for $19 million. It was taken off the market a few months after.

Recent residential deals in Beverly Hills include KISS singer Gene Simmons’ purchase of a $10. 5 million mansion and Ellen DeGeneres’ $47 million flip of a house she bought from Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine.

Fries and his wife, Ava, bought the six-bed, ten-bath home for $5.6 million in 1988. The gated property, which was built in 1931, includes roughly 10,200 square feet of living space, according to a previous report from the Wall Street Journal. It also includes a 2,000-bottle wine room, a gym and a primary bedroom suite with two terraces.

The Agency’s David Parnes and James Harris, who handled the listing, declined to comment.