A new 294-unit apartment complex could soon arrive in Glendale–with a 64,000-square-foot, public plaza part of the package.

A limited liability company called Adelfia Properties, linked to the Los Angeles-based Cimmarusti family, has proposed to build a 24-story residential complex at 625 North Maryland Avenue, according to plans filed with Glendale’s city planning department.

In addition to the tower, the firm is planning to keep an existing building — currently used by the International Rescue Committee — intact and build a “publicly accessible” plaza across 63,800 square feet of space. The plaza would be along Brand Boulevard, a main thoroughfare of the city of 200,000 on the northern boundary of Los Angeles.

Members of the planning committee and the Glendale City Council are currently reviewing final designs for the project, dubbed Lucia Gardens by the Cimmarusti Family.

Amenities at the residential tower will include a gym, pool and rooftop terraces. The complex will also include 373 parking spaces and 129 commercial parking spaces.

Run by restaurateurs Larry and Ralph Cimmarusti, Cimmarusti Development owns a number of retail and office properties, including a six-story concrete building in Glendale occupied by Chase Bank. The firm did not respond to a request for comment.

The Cimmarustis also own the Original Roadhouse Grill restaurant chain, which has locations in Long Beach, Whittier, Victorville and Bakersfield, as well as four in Oregon.

As more media, entertainment and production firms move into Glendale, more multifamily developers are starting to plan projects in the city.

In August, affordable housing developers LINC Housing and National CORE proposed to build a 340-unit complex at 515 Pioneer Drive.