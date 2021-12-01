Open Menu

Family plan goes vertical with 24-story apartment tower in Glendale

Cimmarustis shift from restaurants, plan 294 units, 64,000-sf public plaza on Brand Boulevard

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 01, 2021 08:30 AM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Larry and Ralph Cimmarusti and the Lucia Gardens development (Cimmarusit Development, Original Roadhouse Grill)
Larry and Ralph Cimmarusti and the Lucia Gardens development (Cimmarusit Development, Original Roadhouse Grill)

A new 294-unit apartment complex could soon arrive in Glendale–with a 64,000-square-foot, public plaza part of the package.

A limited liability company called Adelfia Properties, linked to the Los Angeles-based Cimmarusti family, has proposed to build a 24-story residential complex at 625 North Maryland Avenue, according to plans filed with Glendale’s city planning department.

In addition to the tower, the firm is planning to keep an existing building — currently used by the International Rescue Committee — intact and build a “publicly accessible” plaza across 63,800 square feet of space. The plaza would be along Brand Boulevard, a main thoroughfare of the city of 200,000 on the northern boundary of Los Angeles.

Members of the planning committee and the Glendale City Council are currently reviewing final designs for the project, dubbed Lucia Gardens by the Cimmarusti Family.

Amenities at the residential tower will include a gym, pool and rooftop terraces. The complex will also include 373 parking spaces and 129 commercial parking spaces.

Run by restaurateurs Larry and Ralph Cimmarusti, Cimmarusti Development owns a number of retail and office properties, including a six-story concrete building in Glendale occupied by Chase Bank. The firm did not respond to a request for comment.

The Cimmarustis also own the Original Roadhouse Grill restaurant chain, which has locations in Long Beach, Whittier, Victorville and Bakersfield, as well as four in Oregon.

As more media, entertainment and production firms move into Glendale, more multifamily developers are starting to plan projects in the city.

In August, affordable housing developers LINC Housing and National CORE proposed to build a 340-unit complex at 515 Pioneer Drive.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    GlendaleMultifamily LAresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo Illustration of Elon Musk (Getty)
    Musk could save $2B in California taxes on Texas move
    Musk could save $2B in California taxes on Texas move
    Vacant Hollywood Hills property tied to Betty Ford finds buyer
    Vacant Hollywood Hills property tied to Betty Ford finds buyer
    Vacant Hollywood Hills property tied to Betty Ford finds buyer
    11630 Moraga Lane (Zillow)
    On again, off again, down again for Bel-Air mansion
    On again, off again, down again for Bel-Air mansion
    Residential compound once owned by Paramount Pictures finds buyer
    Residential compound once owned by Paramount Pictures finds buyer
    Residential compound once owned by Paramount Pictures finds buyer
    Westside apartment investor wants $38.5M for Brentwood complex
    Westside apartment investor wants $38.5M for Brentwood complex
    Westside apartment investor wants $38.5M for Brentwood complex
     A rendering of 11611 Ventura Boulevard (Urbal Architecture)
    145-unit assisted living facility set for Studio City
    145-unit assisted living facility set for Studio City
    Kings Villages (Rent.com)
    Jonathan Rose Companies buys Pasadena complex for $223M
    Jonathan Rose Companies buys Pasadena complex for $223M
    China-tied OC builder announces townhome project
    China-tied OC builder announces townhome project
    China-tied OC builder announces townhome project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.