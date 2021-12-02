Open Menu

Rockwood Capital seeks modest gain on block of Colorado Boulevard retail

Firm asks $55M for stores leased to Tiffany & Co., Crate & Barrel, Foot Locker in Pasadena

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 02, 2021 09:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
64 West Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena (Loopnet)

A New York-based investor has put a block of retail stores on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena up for sale at an asking price that represents an increase of less than 10 percent on what it paid for the property in 2014.

Rockwood Capital wants $55 million for 28,400 square feet at 64 West Colorado Boulevard according to a listing on LoopNet. The firm did not respond to a request for comment.

The property is full leases–Crate and Barrel occupies a 12,800-square-foot store, while Tiffany’s leases 5,600 square feet and Foot Locker is in the remaining space. Tiffany recently signed a 10-year renewal at the property, according to the listing.

The properties have a net operating income of $2.89 million per year, though specific lease terms were not disclosed.

Rockwood bought the retail complex for $51.2 million in 2014 from Irish investor Aidan Brooks, who owned a retail building and two retail condos in Manhattan, before selling them for $82.5 million in 2018.

The pandemic battered the retail industry in Pasadena and elsewhere in Southern California and beyond. Restrictions imposed in Los Angeles County forced shops to close for months.

This year’s holiday season looks set to grant retailers a reprieve, with brick-and-mortar retail sales expected to rise by 8 percent this year compared to last, according to CBRE.

Still, retail investors have had a tough time selling properties across Los Angeles. In August, developers Mark and Arman Gabay listed a three-parcel site in Beverly Hills for $52 million — the property is still on the market.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
investment salesPasadenaRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
SoCal-focused MiniStorage explores sale
SoCal-focused MiniStorage explores sale
SoCal-focused MiniStorage explores sale
$90.5M for Burbank office tower
$90.5M for Burbank office tower
$90.5M for Burbank office tower
Oxnard apartment complex trades hands for $39.8M
Oxnard apartment complex trades hands for $39.8M
Oxnard apartment complex trades hands for $39.8M
Big deal for big-box retail: Donohue Schriber gets $121.2M for largest property in portfolio
Big deal for big-box retail: Donohue Schriber gets $121.2M for largest property in portfolio
Big deal for big-box retail: Donohue Schriber gets $121.2M for largest property in portfolio
Kings Villages (Rent.com)
Jonathan Rose Companies buys Pasadena complex for $223M
Jonathan Rose Companies buys Pasadena complex for $223M
New reality for Girardi, Jayne: ask on Pasadena estate drops to $8.2M
New reality for Girardi, Jayne: ask on Pasadena estate drops to $8.2M
New reality for Girardi, Jayne: ask on Pasadena estate drops to $8.2M
Hackman Capital to pay $1.8B for ViacomCBS’ Studio Center
Hackman Capital to pay $1.8B for ViacomCBS’ Studio Center
Hackman Capital to pay $1.8B for ViacomCBS’ Studio Center
34-unit condo complex eyed off 210 freeway in Pasadena
34-unit condo complex eyed off 210 freeway in Pasadena
34-unit condo complex eyed off 210 freeway in Pasadena
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.