Staley Point plans industrial complex in SF Valley

Three-building campus would total 98,614 square feet in West Hills

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 21, 2021 11:05 AM
By Christian Bautista
Kevin Staley (Founder and Managing Member, Staley Point Capital) & render of 22815-22825 West Roscoe Boulevard (Staley Point Capital)

Investment firm Staley Point Capital wants to build a three-building industrial complex in the San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles-based firm, which focuses on the industrial segment throughout Southern California, filed a permit application for a total of 98,614 square feet at 22815-22825 West Roscoe Boulevard, according to paperwork filed with Los Angeles City Planning.

The planned structures, which collectively have the project name Fallbrook Point, would consist of buildings with floor areas of 49,892 square feet, 31,169 square feet and 17,553 square feet. Each building will be 24 feet tall. The proposal calls for a total of 56,114 square feet of warehouse space, 19,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 12,500 square feet of offices spread across the three structures.

The site is currently a parking lot for an industrial business park. Staley Point is seeking approvals to build structures with a maximum height of up to 45 feet. The proposed project would be built on a seven-acre parcel.

Staley Point has been steadily adding to its deal sheet in recent few months. In September, its joint venture with Bain Capital bought a 132,000-square-foot warehouse in Commerce for $38.5 million. Earlier this month, the partnership purchased a 104,000-square-foot industrial property in Sylmar for $24 million.

The firm has announced plans to expand its reach in the San Fernando Valley. In an earlier statement, Eric Staley, the firm’s managing director, said that his firm “expect(s) to invest further in the region in 2022.”




