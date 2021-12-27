Kanye West is not “Off the Grid” when it comes to living near his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. It would be harder for him to live any closer if he tried.

According to Dirt, the rapper recently purchased a home at 24877 Eldorado Meadow Road for $4.5 million. The 3,600-square-foot Hidden Hills estate appears to have one key feature: it’s across the street from the home he lived in with Kardashian and his family.

The single-story estate was built in 1955 and includes four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across its main house, along with another bedroom and bathroom in a guest studio attached to the garage. Dirt reported the one-acre property has been in the same family since it was built.

Features of the property include horse stables and a large front lawn or artificial turf. The kitchen was remodeled about 15 years ago, and features an island, granite countertops and several white appliances.

According to Dirt, West paid $421,000 above the asking price to close the deal; he was represented by Tomer Fridman of Compass in the purchase. The listing was held by Melissa and Jason Improta of Compass.

West has been making a variety of real estate deals to suit his ever-changing lifestyle preferences. In October, West listed his 3,800-acre ranch outside of Cody, Wyoming for $11 million. He and Kardashian bought Monster Ranch about two years ago for about $8 million.

Earlier in the month, the 22-time Grammy winner bought a home in Wijnegem, a suburb of Antwerp in Belgium. He tapped designer and art dealer Axel Vervoordt to work on a remodeled kitchen for the apartment; the sales price of the home hasn’t been reported.

In September, meanwhile, West paid $57 million for a Tadao Ando-designed beach house in Malibu, which was first listed in May 2020. He bought the 4,000-square-foot concrete home on Malibu Road in an off-market deal with owner Richard Sachs.

[Dirt] — Holden Walter-Warner