Open Menu

9.7-acre Thousand Oaks development site for sale

Entitled for apartment building, hotel

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 28, 2021 11:06 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Site of 1872 Newbury Road in Thousand Oaks (Google Maps)

A fully entitled mixed-use site has gone up for sale in Thousand Oaks, a city on the boundary line between Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The Registry reported Daylight Investors has put the 9.7-acre property at 1872 Newbury Road on the market. Lee & Associates has the listing, which comes without a price.

Daylight Investors bought the site for $8.9 million in 2015.

The entitlements attached to the property means a new owner could get moving on rights to develop a residential project and a hotel, according to the Registry.

A 7.1-acre parcel will include 218 apartments including a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with about 25 earmarked for affordable housing.

The rest of the parcel will see the development of a three-story. 120-key hotel. Amenities currently planned include outdoor common areas, an outdoor pool, barbecue grills, lounge areas, a fitness center and meeting rooms. There will also be 153 parking spaces.

“1872 Newbury Road is a mixed-use project that has been in process for over four years,” the listing reads. “The end result is a well-thought-out project designed to be a great addition to the surrounding area.

“The officials from the City of Thousand Oaks are very anxious to see it finally come to fruition,” the listing adds.

The projects were unanimously approved by both the City Council and the Planning Commission, clearing the way for construction.

The apartment component of the development could have some local competition after the city struck a deal with Rick Caruso on his proposed 165-unit apartment complex at his Lakes at Thousand Oaks mall property.

Caruso’s six-story apartment would be 65 feet high, which would make it the tallest residential building in the city.

Read more

[The Registry] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopmentThousand Oaks

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Buck 3MR Capital, land $34M loan in Culver City
    John Buck 3MR Capital, land $34M loan in Culver City
    John Buck 3MR Capital, land $34M loan in Culver City
    Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial
    Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial
    Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial
    LPC West's Rob Kane and Angelo Gordon CEO Adam Schwartz with 465 North Halstead Street (LPC, Angelo Gordon)
    LPC West, Angelo Gordon look for $200M flip in Pasadena
    LPC West, Angelo Gordon look for $200M flip in Pasadena
    City of LA wants Panorama City apartments for homeless
    City of LA wants Panorama City apartments for homeless
    City of LA wants Panorama City apartments for homeless
    USAA Real Estate CEO Len O’Donnell, McDonald Property Group CEO Bruce McDonald and the Ontario International Airport in California (USAA, McDonald Property Group, Getty)
    Ontario airport authority leasing 200 acres for industrial
    Ontario airport authority leasing 200 acres for industrial
    Six-story apartment complex planned for Westside
    Six-story apartment complex planned for Westside
    Six-story apartment complex planned for Westside
    CapRock CEO Patrick Daniels and CapRock's Palomino Business Park, Saddle Ranch Business Park and 1-15 Logistics (CapRock)
    OC industrial investor raises $700M for logistics fund
    OC industrial investor raises $700M for logistics fund
    LA’s largest 2021 office leases reflect effects of pandemic
    LA’s largest 2021 office leases reflect effects of pandemic
    LA’s largest 2021 office leases reflect effects of pandemic
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.