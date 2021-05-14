Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet are out of Thousand Oaks for the second time.

The Gretzkys sold their 6.7-acre hilltop estate in the Ventura County city for $17.6 million to the daughter of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, according to Dirt. The property, at 1072 Newbern Court, is part of the Sherwood Country Club.

The former hockey star and actress have an interesting history with the property. They commissioned the house two decades ago and completed it in 2002. They sold it in 2007 — at the end of the housing bubble — for $18.5 million to troubled former MLB star Lenny Dykstra, but he lost it to foreclosure just a year later.

The Gretzkys in 2013 bought back the property for $13.5 million from a couple who purchased it at auction.

They listed the property last summer for $22.9 million in what proved to be an aspirational asking price, but the sale price was still well above what they paid in 2013.

The Gretzkys’ former estate is centered on a 13,276-square-foot main house done in a brick Colonial style. There are two standalone guest houses, a garage and staff building.

The rear of the home opens to a brick patio and a swimming pool surrounded by a large landscaped lawn and hedges.

The couple flipped another Sherwood Country Club home a few years ago. They bought the property for $3.3 million in early 2017 and sold it by year’s end for $3.4 million.

