Open Menu

Investor plans apartments to go with self-storage at 200K complex

Crossover development in Sylmar development eyes 27 residential units

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 29, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Investor plans apartments to go with self-storage at 200K complex
13260 West Maclay Street (LA City Planning)

Want to live above a self-storage facility? Redondo Beach-based developer Trojan Storage wants to make that happen.

The firm is planning to include 27 residential units in a 200,000-square-foot development anchored by a self-storage facility at 13260 West Maclay Street in the San Fernando Valley district of Sylmar, according to a report from Urbanize, citing city planning documents.

Plans call for the storage units to be surrounded by a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, all set to be market-rate. The complex will also include 78 parking spaces.

Self-storage would take up around 150,000 square feet of space at the new complex, which is set to replace an existing 22-unit apartment building.

Trojan Storage has 19 self-storage locations in California, according to its website. It also operates under the brands BA Self Storage, Fort Self Storage and Safe Self Storage. In L.A., the firm operates facilities at 14601 Sherman Way in Van Nuys and 1651 South Central Avenue in the Downtown area.

Trojan Storage is also planning to build a self-storage facility at 14201 South Paxton Street in Arleta — also in the San Fernando Valley. That one would be 167,000 square feet across three stories.

In 2020, Los Angeles attracted the most self-storage investment in the country, with a total volume of $92 million, according to a March report from storage unit listings website Storage Cafe. At the same time, the city is still grappling with a lack of housing for its residents.

Sylmar has also become a popular place for industrial development. In October, Xebec Realty released plans to build more than 600,000 square feet of industrial space across 28 acres of land on Roxford Street.

[Urbanize] — Isabella Farr




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estateresidential real estateSelf StorageSylmar

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nile Niami aims to pivot “The One” to crypto
    Nile Niami aims to pivot “The One” to crypto
    Nile Niami aims to pivot “The One” to crypto
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial
    Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial
    Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial
    Kanye West sticks close to Kim Kardashian with latest buy
    Kanye West sticks close to Kim Kardashian with latest buy
    Kanye West sticks close to Kim Kardashian with latest buy
    Fairfield Residential buys Hancock Park apartments
    Fairfield Residential buys Hancock Park apartments
    Fairfield Residential buys Hancock Park apartments
    USAA Real Estate CEO Len O’Donnell, McDonald Property Group CEO Bruce McDonald and the Ontario International Airport in California (USAA, McDonald Property Group, Getty)
    Ontario airport authority leasing 200 acres for industrial
    Ontario airport authority leasing 200 acres for industrial
    Six-story apartment complex planned for Westside
    Six-story apartment complex planned for Westside
    Six-story apartment complex planned for Westside
    CapRock CEO Patrick Daniels and CapRock's Palomino Business Park, Saddle Ranch Business Park and 1-15 Logistics (CapRock)
    OC industrial investor raises $700M for logistics fund
    OC industrial investor raises $700M for logistics fund
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.