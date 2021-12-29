Want to live above a self-storage facility? Redondo Beach-based developer Trojan Storage wants to make that happen.

The firm is planning to include 27 residential units in a 200,000-square-foot development anchored by a self-storage facility at 13260 West Maclay Street in the San Fernando Valley district of Sylmar, according to a report from Urbanize, citing city planning documents.

Plans call for the storage units to be surrounded by a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, all set to be market-rate. The complex will also include 78 parking spaces.

Self-storage would take up around 150,000 square feet of space at the new complex, which is set to replace an existing 22-unit apartment building.

Trojan Storage has 19 self-storage locations in California, according to its website. It also operates under the brands BA Self Storage, Fort Self Storage and Safe Self Storage. In L.A., the firm operates facilities at 14601 Sherman Way in Van Nuys and 1651 South Central Avenue in the Downtown area.

Trojan Storage is also planning to build a self-storage facility at 14201 South Paxton Street in Arleta — also in the San Fernando Valley. That one would be 167,000 square feet across three stories.

In 2020, Los Angeles attracted the most self-storage investment in the country, with a total volume of $92 million, according to a March report from storage unit listings website Storage Cafe. At the same time, the city is still grappling with a lack of housing for its residents.

Sylmar has also become a popular place for industrial development. In October, Xebec Realty released plans to build more than 600,000 square feet of industrial space across 28 acres of land on Roxford Street.

[Urbanize] — Isabella Farr