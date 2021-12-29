Brian Saenger, the CEO of Los Angeles-based The Ratkovich Company, is getting a new role.

Saenger has been tapped to join the advisory board for UCLA Anderson Forecast, an economic forecasting group for California, according to an announcement last week.

Founded in 1952, the UCLA Anderson Forecast releases regional and state forecasts based on econometric models, predicting trends.

Saenger will join the group’s inaugural advisory board, along with other corporate CEOs, including Cathay Bank’s Chang Liu, and legal experts, including Allen Matkins’ John Tipton.

Saenger was tapped to specifically bring real estate expertise to the board, given his tenure of more than 10 years with The Ratkovich Company.

He assumed the role as CEO in February, succeeding Wayne Ratkovich who founded the firm in 1977. Before taking on the top job, Saenger served as chief operating officer and vice president of acquisitions and corporate counsel.

Recently, The Ratkovich Company has worked on its $150 million project to redevelop the 42-acre former San Pedro Public Market under a 66-year ground lease with the city of Los Angeles.

The firm also redeveloped The Bloc in Downtown Los Angeles, spending $180 million to connect a former department store to the 7th Street/Metro Center light-rail station and transform the entire property into an open-air shopping area. The development is currently planning to add a residential tower atop its parking structure.

Saenger’s “insights about the micro and macro impacts of real estate development in California complements our focus on development as a critical economic driver,” Jerry Nickelsburg, who leads the UCLA Anderson Forecast, said in a statement.