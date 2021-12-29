Open Menu

Ratkovich CEO to UCLA Anderson Forecast board

Saenger to advise on real estate industry for leading regional economic outlook

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 29, 2021 08:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Ratkovich Company CEO Brian Saenger
The Ratkovich Company CEO Brian Saenger

Brian Saenger, the CEO of Los Angeles-based The Ratkovich Company, is getting a new role.

Saenger has been tapped to join the advisory board for UCLA Anderson Forecast, an economic forecasting group for California, according to an announcement last week.

Founded in 1952, the UCLA Anderson Forecast releases regional and state forecasts based on econometric models, predicting trends.

Saenger will join the group’s inaugural advisory board, along with other corporate CEOs, including Cathay Bank’s Chang Liu, and legal experts, including Allen Matkins’ John Tipton.

Saenger was tapped to specifically bring real estate expertise to the board, given his tenure of more than 10 years with The Ratkovich Company.
He assumed the role as CEO in February, succeeding Wayne Ratkovich who founded the firm in 1977. Before taking on the top job, Saenger served as chief operating officer and vice president of acquisitions and corporate counsel.

Recently, The Ratkovich Company has worked on its $150 million project to redevelop the 42-acre former San Pedro Public Market under a 66-year ground lease with the city of Los Angeles.

The firm also redeveloped The Bloc in Downtown Los Angeles, spending $180 million to connect a former department store to the 7th Street/Metro Center light-rail station and transform the entire property into an open-air shopping area. The development is currently planning to add a residential tower atop its parking structure.

Saenger’s “insights about the micro and macro impacts of real estate development in California complements our focus on development as a critical economic driver,” Jerry Nickelsburg, who leads the UCLA Anderson Forecast, said in a statement.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CaliforniaLA DevelopmentRatkovich Company

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Alhambra rejects Ratkovich’s 775-unit development
    Alhambra rejects Ratkovich’s 775-unit development
    Alhambra rejects Ratkovich’s 775-unit development
    Rendering of the project (Van Tilburg, Banvard & Soderbergh, AIA)
    American Commercial’s plan for 735-unit project in Hollywood returns
    American Commercial’s plan for 735-unit project in Hollywood returns
    Beny Alagem, Cain International get $500M in refinancing for One Beverly Hills hotels
    Beny Alagem, Cain International get $500M in refinancing for One Beverly Hills hotels
    Beny Alagem, Cain International get $500M in refinancing for One Beverly Hills hotels
    Map of the rail that would run from Bakersfield to Palmdale (Google Maps, California High Speed Rail Authority)
    Bullet train project to LA County gets nod, with potential to draw real estate
    Bullet train project to LA County gets nod, with potential to draw real estate
    Chris Terrill with the property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Former CEO of home repair advisory firm lists his under construction property for $34M
    Former CEO of home repair advisory firm lists his under construction property for $34M
    California Rental Housing Association President Christine Kevane LaMarca and California Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty, Facebook via LaMarca)
    California landlords group sues state over eviction moratorium extension
    California landlords group sues state over eviction moratorium extension
    Hotel sales in California “completely rebound” from 2020 levels
    Hotel sales in California “completely rebound” from 2020 levels
    Hotel sales in California “completely rebound” from 2020 levels
    Photo Illustration of California Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty)
    California boosting incentives for soundstage development
    California boosting incentives for soundstage development
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.