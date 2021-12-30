Justin Bieber scribe buys $10.3M home in Windsor Square

It may not be cake by the ocean, but nobody is going to be feeling too sorry for Justin Tranter after their latest real estate purchase.

The songwriter, who has penned hits such as DNCE’s “Cake By the Ocean” and Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” bought the home at 601 South Windsor Boulevard in the Windsor Square neighborhood in central Los Angeles, according to Dirt. The home was sold for about $10.3 million, $1.7 million below the asking price from last year.

Dirt reported entrepreneur Pasquale Rotella-–founder of Electric Daisy Carnival producer Insomniac, which bills itself as “the world’s largest dance music and experience company– sold the home three years after purchasing the property for $8.7 million.

Tyler Jacobs of Sotheby’s International Realty represented Tranter in the purchase, while Jon Grauman of The Agency held the listing.

Tranter’s new home is more than a century old, built in 1914 for Milton Getz, a banking executive. The home was designed by Hunt & Burns, although the four-story property has been renovated since then.

The 11,800-square-foot home has nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms and sits on more than a half-acre of land, hidden behind hedges. The main floor includes a game room with arcade machines and a billiard table, as well as a gourmet kitchen. The master suite includes a mini-bar.

Arguably the most impressive amenity is a speakeasy-style bar on the lower level of the home — complete with a cigar lounge — making it the perfect place to entertain collaborators such as Halsey and the Jonas Brothers.

Other amenities include an al fresco dining terrace, an outdoor kitchen with a built-in barbecue, an outdoor lounge with a firepit, a pool, spa and water feature. There is also a guest house with its own kitchen.

According to Dirt, the 41-year-old Tranter owns two other properties in the city, including a $1.6 million home in West Hollywood. Tranter helmed the band Semi Precious Weapons for nearly a decade and was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for co-writing Julia Michaels’ hit “Issues.”

[Dirt] — Holden Walter-Warner