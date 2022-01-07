Comedian David Spade is moving from a 1970s-era perch in Beverly Hills to a modern spec home in the Hollywood Hills.

The new place is twice as large as his current digs in the celebrity-filled Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, which is listed at $19.995 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Spade, the recent host of several episodes of “Bachelor in Paradise,“ said he wanted a change. He paid $13.85 million for his new place above Sunset Strip, an 11,300 square-foot manse with Turkish limestone floors and a built-in theater where he and fellow former Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey can record a new “Fly on the Wall” podcast this month.

“This is ready to go,” Spade said of his newly built home.

The change comes after two decades of upgrades to his Trousdale Estates property at 1120 Wallace Ridge, where Stuart Vetterick of Hilton & Hyland has the listing.

“If you want to be somebody, that’s where you hang your hat,” Vetterick said of the neighborhood of winding streets, once part of the famed Doheny Estate.

The four-bedroom, three-bath house, built in 1978 by noted architect Edward Fickett is nestled high on a hill and offers sweeping views of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.

The 6,400 square-foot home, which he bought for $4 million in 2001, features three fireplaces, and a sunken living room with 20-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors that open onto a patio. The gated property on three-quarters of an acre includes a swimming pool, tennis court, motor court and a three-car garage.



Spade said he “gussied up” the property over the years, swapping the Spanish-style roof with a metal parapet, and putting gray hardwood floors throughout the house. He also installed a new kitchen, his-and-hers bathrooms, and a larger TV room and bar to screen movies and edit cuts.

“The house is just like a window city,” Spade said. “It’s like, ‘Come over and bring Windex.’”

Spade has owned other properties across Los Angeles. In 2020, he cut a $2.3 million off-market deal for a Spanish-style bungalow in West Hollywood.

He once owned a beach house on Malibu’s La Costa Beach, but sold it in 2013 for $10.2 million. The couple that bought the beach house — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant — sold the property in early 2021 to businessman Richard Saghian.

[WSJ] — Dana Bartholomew