It’s a two-floor penthouse with a Four Seasons’ name with a glass-walled view of Beverly Hills. The ask: $75 million, the highest known condominium listing in Los Angeles.

The 13,000 square-foot penthouse just went on sale at the new Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles, 9000 W. 3rd St. in Beverly Grove, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The pinnacle of the new 12-story Mid-Century Modern-inspired tower is also the crown of a growing Four Seasons condominium portfolio that includes London, San Francisco and a new community in Austin, Texas.

The Beverly Hills-adjacent penthouse has a special architectural resonance in Los Angeles, where its open-concept cube design was inspired by the California Case Study Houses – Modernist homes built from the 1940s through the 1960s.

The most famous, Case Study #22, designed by Pierre Koenig, featured a glass-walled living room soaring over the Hollywood Hills.

The Four Seasons penthouse also features an all-glass corner bedroom suite, in addition to sliding-glass walls that open to rooftop reflecting pools.

“I wanted to take a Hollywood Hills Richard Neutra house, and apply it to a multistory building,” said developer Jonathan Genton.

It could smash the record for a condominium in Los Angeles.

The top price for a closed condo sale was in 2010, when Candy Spelling paid $35 million for a penthouse at the Century, in Century City, Genton said. The single-family home record was in 2021, when venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and his wife Laura paid $177 million for a Malibu estate owned by fashion executive Serge Azria.

The 58-unit Four Seasons Four Seasons Private Residences sits across the Street from the Four Seasons Hotel, not far from the Beverly Center shopping mall.

Billed as “a place of sanctuary in a landmark Los Angeles location,” the Four Seasons complex offers residents hotel-style amenities that include a private IMAX theater, club lounge, billiards room, in-residence dining and “paparazzi proof” high-tech security.

The Four Seasons has sold about 70 percent of the building’s units, Genton said. Prices for the remaining units start at $3.5 million. The most expensive condo fetched $18.5 million.

The penthouse condo and its $75 million ask could be trumped by a counterpart expected to be priced between $100 million and $160 million at The Residences at 8899 Beverly Boulevard in nearby West Hollywood.

But the Four Seasons has been in the vanguard of ultra luxury condominium projects and will open soon in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., designed by award-winning British architect David Adjaye.

In January 2021, a $13 million penthouse sale at the soon-to-open Four Seasons New Orleans Hotel and Private Residences became the priciest condo deal ever in the Big Easy.

And this month, the Four Seasons said it would build a 145-acre condominium community in Austin, Texas. The Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin would include 179 condos, starting at $4 million.

[WSJ] – Dana Bartholomew