Developer eyes apartments in place of Pico Boulevard retail

Brennen Hakimian Holdings filed plans to raze single-story businesses for five-story complex in Cheviot Hills

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 26, 2022 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
A rendering of the planned complex at 10608-10614 W. Pico Blvd. in Cheviot Hills (Warren Techentin Architecture, Conroy Commercial, iStock)

Brennen Hakimian Holdings aims to replace a row of single-story shops with a five-floor apartment building on Pico Boulevard in Cheviot Hills.

The Beverly Hills-based developer–led by Brennen Hakimianpour–filed plans late last month for a 50-unit building at 10608-10614 W. Pico Blvd., Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The firm has teamed up with Warren Techentin Architecture, based in Los Feliz, to build the apartments with underground parking for up to 49 cars.

The structure would replace a row of mom-and-pop businesses in single-story shops along Pico Boulevard. Plans call for 5,900 feet of new retail and restaurant space on its ground floors.

The design calls for an exterior of smooth stucco and pale blue tile, offset by boldly patterned curved windows. The building will include a courtyard, recreation room, gym and a rooftop deck.

Brennen Hakimian Holdings is requesting a permit to build a taller, denser building than allowed by zoning rules, according to the city’s Transit Oriented Communities guidelines. The voter-approved program aims to increase subsidized affordable housing.

In exchange, the developer would set aside five of the proposed studio apartments as deed-restricted affordable housing at the extremely low-income level, or $24,850 a year for a single renter.

Brennan Hakimian Holdings and the design firm also known as WTARCH have also secured approvals from the city to tear down a two-story apartment building from the 1940s in order to build an six-story co-living complex with 18 units at 10939 Ohio Ave. in Westwood, according to Urbanize L.A.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Brennen Hakimian HoldingsBrennen HakimianpourCheviot HillsMixed-UsePico BoulevardWarren Techentin ArchitectureWTARCH

