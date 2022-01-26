Open Menu

Schreiber gives up corner office at KBS

Eastern regional head Marc DeLuca promoted to CEO

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 26, 2022 09:48 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Marc DeLuca, chief executive officer and regional president, Eastern Region; Chuck J. Schreiber Jr., president and chairman (KBS)

The S in KBS is stepping away from day-to-day duties.

Chuck Schreiber, who founded the Newport Beach-based real estate firm along with Peter Bren and Don Koll in 1992, will move from chief executive into the role of chairman and president, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Marc DeLuca, a KBS executive who previously led the firm’s Eastern regional team, has been promoted to named CEO.

A graduate of George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, DeLuca joined the firm in 2013, He arrived from New York-based real estate investment firm Clarion Partners, where he oversaw acquisitions in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S.

KBS also named Jeff Waldvogel as its first ever CFO. Waldvogel joined KBS as a controller in 2012 from accounting firm EY.

Since it was founded, the firm’s capital markets group has created seven non-traded real estate investment trusts and owns 56 properties across the country. KBS focuses on office properties, buying everything from Union Bank Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles to the 1.5 million-square-foot Accenture Tower in Chicago.

The firm has been trying to sell Union Bank Plaza for years — one bidder, RC Acquisitions, backed out of a $280 million deal in 2017. Last year, the firm put the office tower up for sale again, this time eyeing around $250 million for the 700,000-square-foot property.

Schreiber is the only founder left at the firm: Koll died in 2011 and Peter Bren, who served as president of the firm, passed away in 2019.

As president and chairman, Schreiber will “focus on the strategic vision and future of KBS.”

The company’s new CEO DeLuca will oversee all KBS operations, acquisitions and investments.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateKBSorange county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    AEG CEO Dan Beckerman and the Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott hotels at the complex at 800 West Olympic Boulevard (Getty, Google Maps)
    AEG looks to sell stake in LA Live hotels
    AEG looks to sell stake in LA Live hotels
    Randy Kendrick, chief executive officer, Xebec Realty, and 12975 Bradley Avenue in Sylmar, CA (Xebec Realty, LoopNet)
    Xebec looks to flip Sylmar industrial to self
    Xebec looks to flip Sylmar industrial to self
    Record SoCal homes prices on tight supply
    Record SoCal homes prices on tight supply
    Record SoCal homes prices on tight supply
    The CitizenM hotel in Los Angeles (Booking)
    California starts to refill hotel development pipeline
    California starts to refill hotel development pipeline
    Distress specialist buys Santa Barbara hotel
    Distress specialist buys Santa Barbara hotel
    Distress specialist buys Santa Barbara hotel
    Richard Lovett, co-chairman / agent, motion picture library literary, CAA (CAA)
    CAA picks JMB Realty’s new Century City tower for HQ
    CAA picks JMB Realty’s new Century City tower for HQ
    Kevin Staley, managing partner, Staley Point Capital; Andrew Terris, managing director, real estate, Bain Capital; and view of 12065 Pike Street (Google Maps, Bain Capital, Staley Point)
    Staley Point, Bain spring for beer bash
    Staley Point, Bain spring for beer bash
    Rexford Industrial Realty co-CEOs Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer and property at 4240 West 190th Street (Wexford Industrial Realty, Newmark)
    Rexford’s latest in South Bay brings 307K sf
    Rexford’s latest in South Bay brings 307K sf
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.