Russian-born businessman wants $87M above Benedict Canyon

Hilltop estate features nearly eight acres, list of video credits

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 01, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
1420 Davies Drive (Compass)

Russian-born businessman Igor Greenberg has listed his Chateau-style nest above Benedict Canyon for $87 million.

The Beverly Crest home, billed as a “palatial European estate” at 1420 Davies Dr., is among the five most expensive listings in Los Angeles, according to Dirt.

The main house, built in 2004, has 21,800 square feet and contains eight bedrooms and 14 baths on a property of nearly 8 acres. A guest house provides additional space.

“Situated in a world of its own overlooking the stunning gardens and city, this home is the epitome of royal living in the most sought-after city in the country,” said listing agent Aaron Kirman of Compass.

The Greenberg estate, with hilltop views of the Los Angeles Basin, has been featured in more than 40 music videos, TV shows, films, commercials and events — hosting everyone from Shakira and Bon Jovi to Lindsay Lohan and Naomi Campbell, as well as “America’s Got Talent” and “Goliath,” Dirt reported.

What’s been described as a “faux-French megamansion” features high ceilings and grand-scale rooms with ornate trim. Double doors open onto a soaring foyer, with Imperial staircases festooned with gold-leafed bannisters.

Highlights include an industrial grade chef’s kitchen with a light-filled breakfast nook, formal dining room with double doors made with Venetian 16th-century stained-glass windows, living room, crimson-clad billiards room and a formal sitting room.

A two-story library with coffered ceilings features a steel spiral staircase and a 19th-century stained-glass light fixture.

Downstairs entertainment comes with a movie theater, a ballroom that spills out to an expansive terrace and wine cellar built to look like the front of an early 18th-century English saloon.

Upstairs, a sumptuous fireside master suite with multiple Juliette balconies, dual closets, a massage room and luxe bath clad in lapis stone. The floor includes ensuite bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet.

The gated grounds include a custom pool and spa, giant chess set, koi pond, putting green and a full-size tennis court.

A long driveway wraps around massive retaining walls before emptying out at a motorcourt circling a central fountain. A four-car garage shelters any grand saloons.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew




