A Victorian mansion turned into a Dracula dream house by celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D is for sale for $15 million. It comes with a blood-red pool and hot tub.

The tattoo and cosmetic entrepreneur – otherwise known as Katherine Von Drachenberg – listed the 13-bedroom, 10-bath home and carriage house at 357 Lorraine Blvd. in Windsor Square, Dirt reported.

Von Drachenberg, the former reality TV star of “LA Ink,” paid $6.5 million for the estate six years ago. But she closed her High Voltage Tattoo parlor in West Hollywood last fall and moved to Indiana with her husband, musician Rafael Reyes.

The three-story home in Windsor Square was designed by “millionaire’s architect” Frederick L. Roehrig in 1896 for Isaac Newton Van Nuys, a Los Angeles businessman and rancher who founded the Hollywood Cemetery and once owned the lower half of the San Fernando Valley. The home was moved from Westlake to Windsor Square in 1915 by his son, J. Benton Van Nuys.

The 12,565-square-foot main house, built in the colonial revival shingle style, features a domed turret that once served as a focal point for lavish parties and soirees.

It has 11 Bedrooms and 8.5 baths, in addition to seven fireplaces, according to the listing. A two- bedroom one-bath carriage house sits atop a large garage with a revolving turntable.

The estate, on a roughly two-thirds-acre corner lot, is being listed by Jamie Sher of The Sher Group.

The mansion has been featured in numerous Hollywood productions, including in the 2003 Steve Martin remake of “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

The historic home is imbued with turn-of-the-century craftsmanship.

The red-brick mansion with a steep gabled roof and turret sits behind an ornate wrought-iron gate flanked by high hedges. The makeup mogul has given the house an extensive, goth-inspired renovation.

Inside, a grand entry proceeds into a wood-paneled sitting room, library, den and French-style ballroom/living room. Other highlights include a dining room adorned with linenfold paneling and stained-glass windows. An eat-in kitchen comes with stylish vintage appliances.

A hidden speakeasy with hand carved walls has a secret door leading to the red-colored pool, spa and manicured gardens.

Five bedrooms on the second floor include multiple suites with lavish baths. A third-level living space doubles as a stage/theater room with a wet bar and the original footlights, with a dramatic turret side room.

