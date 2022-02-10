Open Menu

FivePoint taps Irvine Company veteran as CEO

Appointment latest in shake-up at Irvine-based developer, where president, CFO have stepped aside

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 10, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
FivePoint CEO Daniel Hedigan and OC Great Park (FivePoint, Google Maps)

FivePoint Holdings has hired Irvine Company veteran Daniel Hedigan as its new CEO, the latest move in a shakeup of the C-suite for the developer of the Great Park Neighborhoods in Orange County and the Valencia project rising in northern Los Angeles County.

Irvine-based FivePoint appointed Hedigan to take the helm immediately, Seeking Alpha reported. He replaces FivePoint founder Emile Haddad, who stepped down as chief executive and executive chairman in September and took the title of chairman emeritus.

Lennar Corp. Executive Chairman Stuart Miller took the same title at FivePoint when Haddad stepped down from a day-to-day role. Lennar is a cofounder of FivePoint, and owns about 40% of the company, according to its most recent annual report.

Hedigan was most recently president of land sales and home building at Donald Bren’s Irvine Company, the largest developer in Southern California. He was with the Irvine Company from 2013 to 2021, and has 40 years of experience in the residential real estate sector.

“I am delighted to welcome Dan to FivePoint at this pivotal time,” said Stuart Miller, executive chairman, in a statement. “Dan brings with him invaluable expertise from his many years at one of the country’s largest planned community developers.”

The most recent change at publicly traded FivePoint – with a market capitalization of around $900 million – includes the departure of Lynn Jochim as president and chief operating officer. She will step down Feb. 14, and has agreed to assist FivePoint going forward under an advisory agreement for three years.

Her exit follows the resignation in January of Chief Financial Officer Erik Higgins, a vice president and treasurer who said he’d remain in the position through the filing of its next annual report. He was replaced by Leo Kij, vice president and corporate controller, now serving as interim CFO.

In August, FivePoint’s board of directors elected Lennar’s Miller to the same role at FivePoint. At the same time, Jochim was promoted to president

FivePoint was formed in 2009 by Lennar to manage its California projects, with Haddad, previously an executive of the company, as a cofounder. FivePoint was then spun off, and the firm went public in 2017. Lennar has remained its largest stakeholder and currently controls 39 percent of shares.

The leadership change comes as FivePoint — best known as the developer behind the 10,000-home Great Park Neighborhoods in Orange County — is pushing forward with enormous projects throughout California.

Also now going forward is FivePoint Valencia in the Santa Clarita Valley. Formerly called Newhall Ranch, a community of 21,000 homes has been decades in the making.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, a FivePoint property has been embroiled in a legal fight related to the potential release of toxic pollutants at another planned community of several thousand homes at a former Navy shipyard at Hunters Point.

FivePoint is also developing a 7,000-home community called Candlestick Point. Approved plans for that project, on the site of the San Francisco Giants’ former stadium, include more than 1 million square feet of office and retail space and a 220-room hotel.

In Irvine, the Orange County Great Park was envisioned in the mid-2000s as a kind of “Central Park of the West Coast.” The Five Points development is designed around the perimeter of the public park and includes eventual plans for more than 10,000 homes in a half dozen different neighborhoods.

[SA] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Daniel HediganEmile HaddadErik HigginsFivePoint HoldingsHunters PointirvineLynn JochimNewhallSan FranciscoshakeupStuart Miller

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Prologis's CEO Hamid Moghadam and CFO Tom Olinger (Drawbridge Realty, Prologis)
    Prologis buys 24-acre office campus in South OC
    Prologis buys 24-acre office campus in South OC
    Investors spent record $10B on California hotels in 2021
    Investors spent record $10B on California hotels in 2021
    Investors spent record $10B on California hotels in 2021
    Kilroy CEO on California prosecutors: “We’re gonna throw these bums out”
    Kilroy CEO on California prosecutors: “We’re gonna throw these bums out”
    Kilroy CEO on California prosecutors: “We’re gonna throw these bums out”
    IRA Capital co-founders Amer Kasm and Mohannad Malas and 2722 Michelson Drive in Irvine (IRA Capital, LBA Realty)
    IRA Capital buys Irvine HQ of Palmer Luckey’s operations
    IRA Capital buys Irvine HQ of Palmer Luckey’s operations
    Hyundai air mobility research center lands in OC
    Hyundai air mobility research center lands in OC
    Hyundai air mobility research center lands in OC
    The park and UCI Health CEO Chad T. Lefteris (Facebook via Great Park, UCI Health)
    City of Irvine sells naming rights to public park for $5.7M
    City of Irvine sells naming rights to public park for $5.7M
    Pac-Man publisher signs largest OC lease in third quarter
    Pac-Man publisher signs largest OC lease in third quarter
    Pac-Man publisher signs largest OC lease in third quarter
    Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy (Kilroy, Getty)
    Kilroy CEO: office still “center of the work ecosystem”
    Kilroy CEO: office still “center of the work ecosystem”
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.