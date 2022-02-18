Open Menu

Berggruen adds elbow room with latest Beverly Hills buy

Third house Beverly Drive makes for 5.5-acre compound

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 18, 2022 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Nicolas Berggruen with 1015 N. Beverly Dr (Zillow, Facebook)
Nicolas Berggruen with 1015 N. Beverly Dr (Zillow, Facebook)

First Nicolas Berggruen bought William Randolph Hearst’s former Beverly Hills estate for $63.1 million. Then he bought the house next door for $12.3 million. Now he’s added another in the row for $14.8 million.

The billionaire investor and philanthropist’s newest pad is the seven-bedroom, 6.5 bath house at 1015 N. Beverly Dr., Dirt.com reported. The deal puts the price tag on the three contiguous parcels he’s accumulated – now essentially a 5.5-acre compound – at $90.2 million.

Berggruen bought the first two properties from attorney and financier Leonard Ross; both were sold as part of bankruptcy proceedings

The latest edition is a 7,000-square-foot home built in 1926 he bought from 102-year-old British billionaire Jacques Gaston “Tony” Murray in an off-market deal.

The curving white stucco house with a tile roof on just over an acre of land last sold in 2014 for $8.9 million.

A front door flanked by porthole windows opens onto a foyer leading to a kitchen, butler’s pantry and breakfast room. A fireside living room is flanked on one side by a master suite outfitted with a separate sitting room and bath, and a formal dining room and library on the other.

All of the rooms feature walls of glass and French doors opening out to an expansive terrace. Amenities include two additional kitchens, a recreation room, courtyard and backyard glade with a large freeform pool.

The peripatetic founder of the Berggruen Institute, an international think-tank billed as working toward shaping policy for the 21st century, relocated to Los Angeles last year.

The institute is building a new headquarters on 450 acres in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The head of Berggruen Holdings, a private investment company, has dual American and German citizenship.
Berggruen’s main residence is in West Hollywood’s Sierra Towers building, where he spent more than $20 million buying up at least seven different condo units. He also owns a 1920s Spanish Revival-style Hollywood mansion atop the Sunset Strip.

He paid more than $40 million five years ago for half of the legendary estate of Edie Goetz, daughter of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer co-founder Louis B. Mayer, in Holmby Hills. Then he paid $22.5 million for the other half of the Goetz estate next door.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
