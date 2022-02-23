Los Angeles County has targeted 18 hotels and apartment buildings for a new round of housing purchases for homeless residents.

The potential acquisitions mark a second round of Project Homekey, which provides $1.45 billion in grant funding to local jurisdictions statewide to purchase hotels and apartment buildings for conversion to permanent supportive or interim housing, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

They also follow a decision by the City of Los Angeles and its housing authority to spend more than $500 million in Project Homekey funds to buy 16 hotels and apartment complexes for homeless residents.

The county and its development partners are now eyeing nine properties from Castaic to Carson that could serve as future homes. The individual costs of the potential purchases or development projects were not disclosed. Together, they amount to 1,132 units to house the homeless:

Avenue Hotel , 321 N. Vermont Ave., Koreatown, with 73 rooms for supported housing

, 31411 Ridge Route Rd., Castaic, with 50 units for supported housing Forsythe Building , at 506 N. Evergreen Ave., Boyle Heights, with 40 units for interim housing. The 108-year-old hotel housed Japanese-Americans returning from concentration camps after World War II.

, North Hollywood, unbuilt complex planned for 100 units of interim housing Sea Rock Inn, 14032 S. Vermont Ave., Harbor Gateway, with 53 units for supported housing

The state received $2.75 billion in federal funds to bankroll Project Homekey over the next two years. The state allocated around $358 million to L.A. County and municipalities in the county.

A 2020 count found more than 66,400 residents were homeless in Los Angeles County. Of those, nearly 41,300 were in the city of Los Angeles. The next count was scheduled for Feb. 22-24.

[ULA] – Dana Bartholomew