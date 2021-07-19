Open Menu

Project Homekey gets $2.75B in fed funding

California will use money to convert motels into housing for homeless over next 2 years

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 19, 2021 09:04 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
California will use nearly $3 billion from the federal government to convert motels into housing for homeless over next two years, part of a $5 billion budget package to address homelessness (Getty)
California will use nearly $3 billion from the federal government to convert motels into housing for homeless over next two years, part of a $5 billion budget package to address homelessness (Getty)

California lawmakers approved $4.8 billion over two years to address the state’s homeless crisis, with more than half of that going to a program that converts motels into permanent housing.

The state allocated $2.75 billion in federal funds to the program, Project Homekey, over the next two years, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Through Project Homekey, the state buys hotels and motels then converts them into housing for the homeless.

The state created the program last year as a successor to Project Roomkey, a measure in which hotel operators contracted with the local government to provide rooms to homeless people at particular risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Project Homekey operates much the same way, funded mostly with federal dollars and administered through local governments. The city of L.A. and L.A. County each have purchased properties through the program.

All of the state’s recent Project Homekey allocation comes from the federal government’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package that lawmakers passed in March. Although Project Roomkey is winding down, the allocation includes $150 million for that program as well.

State lawmakers have been finalizing a $262.6 billion budget through several bills over the last several weeks.

The massive budget includes $5.2 billion to cover unpaid rent statewide and another $2 billion to cover overdue utility bills. Also, $2.2 billion would be spent over the next two years for local programs addressing homelessness. The city of L.A. will receive $143.6 million — the largest chunk of any single city in California — followed by San Jose’s $29.2 million and San Diego’s $27.3 million.

The budget also includes a $40 million grant program to address family homelessness and $50 million for local governments to address homeless encampments, which in some L.A. neighborhoods has become a major source of conflict.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusLA HomelessLA Housing CrisisProject Homekey

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    L.A. County property assessor Jeff Prang (iStock, L.A. County Assessor)
    Despite pandemic, LA County property values rise by $63B
    Despite pandemic, LA County property values rise by $63B
    The latest measure comes a month after the state lifted most restrictions. (Getty)
    LA County retailers, indoor venues must mask (back) up
    LA County retailers, indoor venues must mask (back) up
    LA County allocates record new homeless spending (Getty)
    LA County commits $500M to homeless spending
    LA County commits $500M to homeless spending
    Street performers on Hollywood Boulevard as retail and tourism recovers in the state (Getty)
    Newsom signs small business grants as part of relief package
    Newsom signs small business grants as part of relief package
    California added more than 100,000 jobs for the fourth month in a row, bringing employment up to 16.35 million jobs. (iStock)
    California’s hospitality industry adds jobs in May, but construction lost more than any other sector
    California’s hospitality industry adds jobs in May, but construction lost more than any other sector
    Photo illustration of Mayor Eric Garcetti (Getty, iStock)
    Garcetti exits LA, with a Downtown transformed by development, stung by scandal
    Garcetti exits LA, with a Downtown transformed by development, stung by scandal
    Boston Properties’ Santa Monica Business Park and the Colorado Center in Santa Monica (LA Realty Partners, Boston Properties)
    LA office leasing picks up in Q2; still lags pre-pandemic
    LA office leasing picks up in Q2; still lags pre-pandemic
    Director Quentin Tarantino and the Vista Theatre cinema in Los Feliz (Getty)
    Once upon a time in Los Feliz, Tarantino bought a movie theater
    Once upon a time in Los Feliz, Tarantino bought a movie theater
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.