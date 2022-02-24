Open Menu

Tennis star Naomi Osaka buys Tarzana mansion

Gets 7,000 sf home from Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 24, 2022 03:18 PM
TRD Staff
Naomi Osaka (Zillow, Getty Images)

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has swung into Tarzana to buy a $6.3 million mansion.

The 24-year-old Grand Slam winner is pulling out of Beverly Hills with the purchase of Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s San Fernando Valley estate at 4760 Amigo Ave., Dirt.com reported.

98 Degrees boy-band singer Nick Lachey and Vanessa, a fashion model, bought the 6,855 square-foot home in 2020 for nearly $5.1 million. In 2018, it was sold for $4.8 million to Randall Cobb, the NFL wide receiver who now plays for the Green Bay Packers.

The East Coast-traditional-style house comes in white clapboard, with no fewer than five forward-facing gables in front of a tree-lined circular driveway big enough for a dozen cars.

4760 Amigo Avenue (Zillow.com)

Osaka bought the five-bedroom, seven-bath home built in 2015 in an off-market deal, according to Dirt.

The two-thirds acre estate with sweeping views of the Valley and the Santa Susana and San Gabriel mountains.

It’s also a couple of blocks west of Caballero Country Club and the former estates of Gen. Harrison Gray Otis, publisher of the Los Angeles Times, followed by Edgar Rice Burroughs, author of the Tarzan jungle stories, who named the property Tarzana Ranch.

Inside, a white interior features coffered ceilings and hardwood floors, with an eat-in kitchen with dual islands and luxe stainless-steel appliances. There’s also a formal dining room, and cozy breakfast nook.

Next to the kitchen is a large family room with a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and pocket doors that open to the backyard. Also bordering the backyard is a covered loggia, with fireplace, for cool or balmy Valley nights.

Amenities include a screening room, a “parlor games room” wet bar, in addition to a temperature-controlled wine cellar and mirrored fitness room.

The backyard features a dark-bottomed pool surrounded by stamped concrete patio and grassy lawn studded with palm trees, and a bar and built-in BBQ for cookouts. For the kids, there’s a two-story playhouse.

Osaka no doubt values the full-size basketball court, which could easily be converted with a tennis net.

At age of 22, she became the highest paid female athlete in the world, according to Forbes, raking in $37 million. She’s worth a reported $60 million, mostly from lucrative endorsement deals.

She is moving to the Tarzana from Beverly Hills, where she lived in a $6.9 million dollar home purchased in 2019 from “Jealous” singer Nick Jonas.

[Dirt] — Dana Bartholomew




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.