A developer plans to build a 58,000-square-foot office condominium complex near Long Beach Airport.

Long Beach-based Urbana Development is submitting plans to build two, two-story office buildings at 3810 and 3816 Stineman Ave. in Douglas Park, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The Airway project would be subdivided into 14 office condominiums, to be sold separately. It would include a surface parking lot for 230 cars within the business park north of the airport.

The privately owned builder led by managing partner Richard Lewis was to present the project March 3 to the Long Beach Planning Commission.

Irvine-based DRA Architects and Ridge Landscape Architects have designed the Airway complex, which is highlighted in beige, gray, charcoal and blue with inverted U-shaped accents around a central courtyard. Each unit will have roll-up doors that lead to private patio or covered balcony spaces.

The project site of roughly 160,000 square feet lies to the east of the Lakewood Country Club Golf Course in an area that once contained a McDonnel-Douglas aircraft plant.

The roughly 238-acre district has been rebranded Douglas Park, and rezoned for the development of 3.3 million square feet of offices, retail, industrial uses, and other businesses focused on aviation.

Airway would be built on the other side of Long Beach Airport from a former Boeing C-17 manufacturing plant, where commercial space flight-startup Relativity Space is opening a 1 million-square-foot headquarters.

Relativity’s new plant will be just the latest aerospace company to be lured to Long Beach, following Virgin Orbit, Rocket Lab, Morf3D and SpaceX. Mayor Robert Garcia has taken to calling the area “Space Beach.”

Early this year, the Long Beach Airport area drew a major investment.

Burnham Ward Properties in January closed on the sale of its Long Beach Exchange (LBX) shopping center to PGIM Real Estate for nearly $160 million. The deal for the open-air mall near Long Beach Airport marks the biggest reported retail sale in the region since the onset of the pandemic – and a record sale for Burnam Ward.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew