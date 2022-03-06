Open Menu

“Million Dollar Listing” host Josh Flagg and husband Bobby Boyd breaking up

Mar.March 06, 2022 12:17 PM
TRD Staff
Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd (Getty)

Celebrity real estate broker Josh Flagg and his husband are calling it quits.

Page Six first reported that the “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star is breaking it off with hubby Bobby Boyd after five years of marriage this week, and confirmed the report via an Instagram post on Friday night.

“Bobby and I are divorcing,” he posted. “This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline. This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion. It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves.”

Boyd followed with a post of his own on Instagram, stating he would not trade the last half-dozen years of his life — a time dating back to his first date with Flagg — for anything.

“Six years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend,” he wrote. “From the first date we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship.”

Flagg and Boyd were wed in a ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel back in 2017 — the same place the website reports Flagg has been living away from his husband for the last six months.

Flagg, the son of Michael Flagg and Cindy Platt Flagg and grandson of Edith Flagg, who famously brought polyester to the United States and later secured a monopoly on the fabric, made headlines earlier this year when he left his job at Rodeo Realty for a new one at Douglas Elliman. Josh also runs a charitable foundation as well as his own real estate business, according to the report.

[Page Six] — Vince DiMiceli




