A developer with commercial and residential holdings in several states and his luxury-agent wife are the buyers who set a record for the highest priced home in Westside enclave of Cheviot HIll.

Robert and Arlene Korda are the new owners of 2720 Monte Mar Terrace, according to property records. Robert Korda is a principal at the Korda Group, a family-run commercial and residential developer with properties around Southern California and recent acquisitions in Texas and Oregon. Arlene Korda, née Rutenberg, is a luxury agent.

Last week The Real Deal reported that the property–one of most prominent in Cheviot HIlls– had sold for a neighborhood record $11 million, although the identity of the new owner, or owners, remained unknown.

The Kordas closed on the property in early February, according to records. The seller was the Schwartz family, according to records, who had controlled the property through a trust for decades.

Nicknamed “Terrace View,” the two-story, 5,400-square-foot English tudor-style home is located at 2720 Monte Mar Terrace, adjacent to the Hillcrest Country Club golf course, and was designed by the architect Eugene Ward. It was completed in 1926, when it served as the residence of Fred W. Forrester, one of the original developers of the now wealthy Monte-Mar Vista section of Cheviot Hills. It was later owned by Agnes Moorehead, an actress who appeared in “Citizen Kane” and portrayed Endora, mother of the main character Samantha Stephens, on the 1960s-era hit “Bewitched.”

The Korda Group traces its roots to pre-World War II Czechoslovakia, according to its website; over the past several decades the group, now run by Robert and his sister Erika, has built thousands of apartments and single family homes and commercial properties that include two hospitals and a shopping center. The group has also built affordable housing; a few years ago it also planned a 158-unit residential building near Dodger Stadium, although it ended up selling that property early in the pandemic.

Robert Korda did not immediately return a message left at his office.