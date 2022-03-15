Open Menu

Undeveloped plot in Beverly Park lists for $10M per acre

2.9 acres hit market in gated community that ranks among nation’s wealthiest

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 15, 2022 11:30 AM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
57 North Beverly Park (Google Maps)
57 North Beverly Park (Google Maps)

An 2.9-acre undeveloped plot of land in Beverly Park — among the country’s most exclusive neighborhoods — is on the market for $29.5 million.

The price of just over $10 million per acre is more than three times average for Los Angeles County, according to the most recent data available from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The property, which hasn’t traded hands for more than two decades, hit listing sites last week.

“A blank canvas,” boasts the listing, by Todd Stein of Campbell Wellman Properties, “that is a once in a lifetime opportunity to live in what many consider to be the most exclusive guard gated community in the country.”

Beverly Park is indeed famously posh, carrying the 90210 zip in the hills between downtown Beverly Hills and the San Fernando Valley, just west of Franklin Canyon Park. The area has long been known for its famous residents, who have included everyone from Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Wayne Gretzky and Saudi royals. In some recent counts the community, which has strict privacy standards and has just 82 total homes, according to one report, has also ranked as the richest neighborhood in Los Angeles County.

The 2.9-acre parcel that just came up for sale is located at 57 North Beverly Park, in the community’s larger northern section, and includes “over 450 feet of frontage along the rim with sweeping canyon and city views,” according to the listing.

The property owner is undisclosed. It has not been listed for over 20 years, according to the listing; county property assessment records show a land value of $8.4 million was recorded in October 2000.

Even without a built home, the asking price falls within the range of recent transactions in the neighborhood: Last month a Saudi billionaire sold an 11-bedroom home down the road sold for $25 million, and in September a sports apparel company founder sold another Beverly Park mansion for $29 million.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsDevelopmentluxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Trevor Noah with 833 Stradella Road (Getty, Zillow, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Trevor Noah finds buyer in Bel Air
    Trevor Noah finds buyer in Bel Air
    Drake with 5841 Round Meadow Road, 3840 Round Meadow Road and 5854 Round Meadow Roadd. (Getty, Beverly Hills Estates)
    Drake puts Hidden Hills trio up for $22M
    Drake puts Hidden Hills trio up for $22M
    Senderos Canyon (Compass)
    Undeveloped chunk of Bel Air re-listed with $10M chop
    Undeveloped chunk of Bel Air re-listed with $10M chop
    Aussie spec developer asks $75M in Malibu
    Aussie spec developer asks $75M in Malibu
    Aussie spec developer asks $75M in Malibu
    Hatchspaces JV plans biomanufacturing on Westside
    Hatchspaces JV plans biomanufacturing on Westside
    Hatchspaces JV plans biomanufacturing on Westside
    1401 N Vermont (Google Maps)
    Kaiser adds motel to East Hollywood complex
    Kaiser adds motel to East Hollywood complex
    Blackstone eyes industrial redevelopment in Long Beach
    Blackstone eyes industrial redevelopment in Long Beach
    Blackstone eyes industrial redevelopment in Long Beach
    Cindy Crawford with 3218 Pacific Coast Highway (Getty, Redfin.com)
    Super listing with tie to supermodel in Malibu
    Super listing with tie to supermodel in Malibu
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.