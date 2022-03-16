Open Menu

Niami cancels tour of The One

Friday court hearing now next stop in case of megamansion

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 16, 2022 11:40 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nile Niami and The One (Getty)
Nile Niami and The One (Getty)

Spec developer Nile Niami has canceled a tour of The One megamansion for would-be investors and the media, the latest turn in a roller-coaster ride through bankruptcy and last ditch effort to stop an auction sale.

The walkthrough was organized in hopes of enticing would-be investors to fund a last-ditch bid to halt the recent $126 million sale of the project out of bankruptcy. An organizer of the tour, who asked not be named, said that no reason had been given for the cancellation.

Representatives of Niami has previously announced the tour of the Bel Air megamansion was set for today at 5 p.m.

The developer at one point put a $500 million price tag on the 3.8-acre hilltop spread, which features amenities that include a 64-foot indoor pool, night club, 10,000-square-foot sky deck and wellness center, among others.

The goal of the tour, according to a representative of Niami, is to raise $250 million in minimum increments of $100,000. Niami is offering a return of 50 percent to investors, with a plan to hold events at the property part of the pitch. Commitments are due at 2 p.m. today, and “all qualified investors” and members of the press” have been invited to the tour three hours after the deadline.

The 11th-hour attempt to retain control of The One follows several others by Niami, including one that would have issued cryptocurrency backed by the project.

The latest scheme comes amid various claims by debtors and other interested parties that the recent auction won by fashion mogul Richard Saghian came in too low and should have been delayed due to the war in Ukraine and its effects on the global pool of billionaires likely to pursue such properties.
The next stop for the case appears to be a March 18 hearing, where a bankruptcy judge is expected to sort through various claims and consider Saghian’s request to have the sale declared final.




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    auctionbankruptcyinvestorNile NiamiThe One

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nile Niami and The One (Getty)
    Niami schedules tour in last-ditch try to save The One
    Niami schedules tour in last-ditch try to save The One
    The One (Concierge Auctions, iStock)
    Hold the housewarming on The One
    Hold the housewarming on The One
    The One sold but not settled on commissions
    The One sold but not settled on commissions
    The One sold but not settled on commissions
    Richard Saghian and The One at 944 Airole Way in Bel-Air (Getty, Concierge Auctions)
    Fashion Nova founder Saghian goes biggest, gets The One
    Fashion Nova founder Saghian goes biggest, gets The One
    The One in Bel Air. (TheOneBelAir.com)
    Let me be The One: Bel Air mega-mansion sells for discounted $126M
    Let me be The One: Bel Air mega-mansion sells for discounted $126M
    Nile Niami and the mansion (Getty, Concierge Auctions)
    Niami’s The One goes for $126M at auction
    Niami’s The One goes for $126M at auction
    $70M top bid with clock ticking on The One
    $70M top bid with clock ticking on The One
    $70M top bid with clock ticking on The One
    Joseph Englanoff in front of 9330 Flicker Way (Williams & Williams Estates Group, Getty Images)
    Sales hookah: Spec mansion in Hollywood Hills comes with smoking lounge
    Sales hookah: Spec mansion in Hollywood Hills comes with smoking lounge
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.