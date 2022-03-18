The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

Los Angeles home sales might have cooled a bit on the heels of a pandemic-era hot streak, but agents continue to find the market a desirable place to do business.

Curious where the majority of Los Angeles county-based agents are working these days? Agents who registered with an LA county address are taking their talents to familiar firms, with heavyweights Compass, Rodeo and Sotheby’s all prominent on the leaderboard.

For this study, The Real Deal analyzed California Department of Real Estate data from March 1st with the license type of salesperson and associate broker. Agents must have a registered address in LA county.

At No. 1 on the list, Compass California has 2,401 agents who live in Los Angeles County serving across dozens of teams and locations across the state. Compass responded in an email that the number of agents is slightly higher at 2,422. Of those 2,401 agents, 2,185 are salespeople, and the remaining 216 are broker associates — or brokers who are also acting in the capacity of a salesperson.

Expansion has been the name of the game for CEO Robert Reffkin, who recently launched operations in 15 new markets, bringing the total to 62 across the nation.

But a recent report showed that the company’s revenue was down by $175 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

At No. 2 on the list is Coldwell Banker with 2,031 agents living in LA County.

Realogy, which owns Coldwell Banker, Sotheby’s and Corcoran, is coming off a strong finish to 2021.

According to a recent report, Realogy posted $47 million in earnings in the fourth quarter resulting in an annual profit of $343 million while growing its agent headcount by six percent.

Coldwell Banker also absorbed Warburg in New York City, getting back to expansion in hot markets after COVID led to the brokerage to shut down its Malibu location in 2020.

At No. 3 is eXp Realty of California. The cloud-based brokerage posted strong numbers the past summer and increased its revenue by nearly 200 percent to surpass the $1 billion mark.

Rounding out the top five are Pinnacle Estate Properties with 888 agents split across 816 salespeople and 72 broker associates, then Rodeo Realty with 805 salespeople and 73 broker associates.

Rodeo, one of the top luxury firms in Los Angeles, recently lost Million Dollar Listings star Josh Flagg to Douglas Elliman, the East Coast powerhouse that is expanding its footprint across California.

The rest of the top 10 include IRN Realty with 875 salespeople, which is doing business under the corporation name CDH Investments. IRN Realty is followed by two Berkshire Home Hathaway Affiliates doing business under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties banner while operating under the Mulhearn Realtors and Pickford Real Estate names. Mulhearn had a headcount of 786, according to the latest data, while Pickford counted 772 salespeople.

Two other firms under the Realogy banner round out the list– Sotheby’s International Realty, took the 9th spot with 618 agents, while Corcoran’s Global Living’s Exclusive Lifestyles corporation grabs the final spot with 616.