Roseanne Barr sells one LA-area home — after buying another

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
Mar.March 19, 2022 10:23 AM
TRD Staff
Controversial comedian and actress Roseanne Barr has sold her longtime Los Angeles-area home for $400,000 less than her original asking price, but about $2 million more than she paid for it back in 2004.

The New York Post is reporting the “She-Devil” star let go of her 4,500-square-foot El Segundo abode for $3.1 million.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom Mediterranean-style home features coastline and mountain views, bathrooms with Carrera honed marble tiles, a chef’s kitchen, game room, a sauna, an elevator, and two fireplaces, according to the report.

The newspaper says the star of the eponymously named sitcom “Roseanne” mostly lives these days on a Hawaiian nut farm — specifically, a 46-acre macadamia nut farm — but last summer bought a 1,600-square-foot home in West Hills for $1.3 million. She also has two other homes in El Segundo, and one in the seaside Playa Del Rey community, according to the report.

Barr made headlines in 2018 when she was fired from the hugely popular revival of her sitcom, which also starred John Goodman and Sarah Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf, after tweeting a series of racist comments about one of former President Barack Obama’s senior advisers.

The Emmy-winning actress later apologized, blamed the tweets on sleeping pills, telling interviewer BIll O’Reilly “I wish I worded it better.”

A De-Barred follow-up to the revival was subsequently renamed “The Connors,” focusing on the lives of the other characters as they dealt with the sudden death of the family matriarch.

The recently purchased one-story home in West Hills features three bedrooms and two bathrooms around an open floor plan. Outside, there is a swimming pool, terraced vegetable garden, an irrigation system and a covered patio area.

For that sale, the “Look Whose Talking, Too” actress was repped by James Pentland and Sam Plotkin of the Passman Group. Rodeo Realty’s Sangyon Chun held the listing.

[NY Post] — Vince DiMiceli




