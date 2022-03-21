TV exec in contract to sell former Harry Warner estate

A Beverly Hills mansion that was once home to Harry Warner—one of the brothers who co-founded Warner Bros. Studios— has a buyer after nearly six years on the market.

The home at 1005 North Woodland Drive, also known as the Harry Warner Estate, is now under contract with a last asking price of $32.5 million, according to Zillow. It first surfaced on the market as a $40 million listing in August of 2016, previous reports show.

The seller is Daphna Ziman, the president of cable television network Cinemoi. Ziman bought the estate, which sits on a 1.1-acre lot, in 1996. She jointly purchased the home with her now ex-husband, Rexford Industrial Realty co-founder Richard Ziman.

The main residence in the estate is a seven-bedroom, nine-bath home of 12,220 square feet. The complex also contains a guest house, a tennis court, a gym and a swimming pool. Ziman built a film-editing room and a vault for film storage in the basement, according to a previous report from the Wall Street Journal.

Warner reportedly owned the home in the 1940s. According to the listing, the home “has played host to American presidents and heads of state from all over the world since the 1920s.” Ziman previously told the Journal that she found photos of Warner in the home with movie stars such as Marilyn Monroe and Ava Gardner.

The house had its own star turn in 2016, when it appeared in the Emmy Award-winning series “The People vs. O.J. Simpson.” The mansion was used as O.J. Simpson’s house in the show. The series, which starred Cuba Gooding, Jr., aired on television network FX.

Ziman recently sold a newly-built mansion in Beverly Hills. The property, at 9364 Beverly Crest Drive, changed hands last January in a $29.2 million deal.