Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have offered to buy a nearly 20,000 square-foot mansion in Bel-Air for $55 million – $10 million off the asking price.

The reunited A-list couple is in escrow on the 10-bedroom, 19-bath estate at 10771 Bellagio Rd., Dirt.com reported. The deal hasn’t yet closed and is still contingent on inspections.

The 1.2-acre property across the street from Bel Air Country Club and overlooking Century City is owned by hedge fund manager Todd Lemkin and his wife Kasey, who bought it in 2016 for $27.6 million.

The two-story clapboard mansion in white with black shutters, built in 1936 and designed by Paul Williams, was given a full-scale renovation by the Lempkins. It includes a guesthouse, and a seven-car garage.

The home contains grandly scaled rooms that open onto a sweeping glade and swimming pool. It has four kitchens, from a main and catering kitchen, to a guesthouse kitchen, to a full out-door kitchen and barbecue.

Highlights of the three-level residence include a movie theater, wine cellar and wood-paneled office, along with an upstairs master retreat with dual closets and a single bathroom sheathed in marble. It also has a media room, gym and a private “security suite” for a full-time bodyguard.

Out back, the infinity-edged pool is joined by several loggias, fire-pits, a putting green and manicured gardens.Drew Fenton and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Affleck now lives in a Pacific Palisades mansion he bought for $19 million in 2018. Lopez lives in a Bel-Air estate she bought several years ago for $28 million. The celebs, who broke off an engagement in 2004, have lately been renting a mansion in Miami Beach for $130,000 a month.

Last summer, Lopez and Affleck scoped a house in the Holmby Hills that listed for $65 million.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew