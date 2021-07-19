Jennifer Lopez is home shopping in Los Angeles with a massive budget, bringing along boyfriend Ben Affleck, presumably for some sage advice.

Lopez and Affleck recently toured a Nile Niami-built Holmby Hills estate with a $65 million asking price, according to the New York Post.

The 31,500-square-foot home at 271 S. Mapleton Drive has plenty of room for both of them and then some, but it’s Lopez alone who is reportedly in the market for new digs. A source told TMZ that Affleck is along for support.

The massive property was completed in 2013 and is owned by Jordanian investor Hasan Ismaik. He bought the property for $44 million in 2014, according to the report. Four years later, he listed it for $70 million. He chopped that down to $65 million late last month.

The mansion sits on about 1.4 acres and is decked out in Fendi-designed furniture. Amenities include a bowling alley, home theater, gym, salon, and what is essentially a home medical office complete with dentistry equipment and a doctor’s office.

The couple toured at least two other properties in the area. Affleck already owns a home in Pacific Palisades. He bought that 12,850-square-foot mansion for $19.3 million in early 2018.

Lopez and ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez sold a beach house in Malibu last fall for $6.8 million.

Lopez also recently rented a home in Miami Beach.

