Hollywood site with plans for megamansion hits market

$45M ask on Mockingbird Place

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 24, 2022 01:10 PM
By Christian Bautista
1380 Mockingbird Place (Google Maps, Zillow)

A Hollywood Hills home with approved plans for a 30,000 square foot megamansion is on the market for nearly $45 million.

The property at 1380 Mockingbird Place, which sits on a one-and-a-half acre site above the Sunset Strip, surfaced on listing sites yesterday.

The property currently contains a 14,000-square-foot main residence. The six-bed, 11-bath home occupies a promontory in the Bird Streets, with unobstructed views of Downtown Los Angeles and the ocean.

The property comes with approved architectural plans from South African design firm SAOTA, according to Zillow.

The home adds to the list of residential properties with development potential that are currently on the market in Los Angeles County. In January, a 10.6-acre development site overlooking the Hotel Bel Air was divided into three parcels and listed individually, each with architectural plans for homes with sizes ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 square feet. Last month, the owner of the assemblage, a partnership between luxury developer Domvs London and J.P. Morgan Chase subsidiary Junius Real Estate Partners, went into contract on one of the parcels located at 800 Tortuoso Way with a last asking price of $30 million.

In February, a six-acre property in Malibu with architectural plans modeled after Beiing’s Forbidden City was listed for $25 million. The site, at 27523 and 27535 Pacific Coast Highway, already has approvals for 18,240 square feet of development.

The seller of the Mockingbird Place property is a Seattle-based entity called Bird Street Real Estate Development Trust, property records show. The trust is managed by Andrew J. Robbins, who works for Seattle wealth management firm Pioneer Square Advisors.

Kurt Rappaport, who holds the listing with fellow Westside Estate Agency broker Drew Meyers, did not respond to a request for comment.




