Nile Niami is dusting himself off from his loss of The One megamansion in Bel Air, moving along to what he’s touting as an “uplifting, thought-provoking and humorous” addition to the world of streaming content.

“My network is like the Truman Show,” Niami told TRD, referring to the 1998 Jim Carrey film. “It will star me and will house shows that will shape and change the world for the better. We’re going to start bringing beauty to this world because the world is messed up.”

The new enterprise is getting a publicity push from Niami in the wake of the March 21 ruling by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Deborah Saltzman, who approved the $126 million sale. That set a record for an auction sale of a residential property in the U.S., but also marked a steep discount from his one-time hopes of a $500 million price tag on the 21-bedroom, 49-bath mansion set on a 3.8-acre hilltop at 944 Airole Way.

Niami’s planned streaming service is akin to a YouTube channel with multiple offerings. He said it will feature some content he started producing while marketing The One in 2021, which fell into bankruptcy late last year. Also in store, he said, are reality shows such as The One Chance, billed as featuring Niami granting people funds to start businesses in exchange for them documenting their project’s progress on iPhone video.

Episodes of the series and other content will eventually stream at TheOneTruthNetwork.com, and will be advertised on electronic billboards, according to Niami, who also plans to enlist a “street team” of homeless people in Hollywood and West Hollywood to help promote the shows.

“I needed people to start this tremendous campaign to launch the network, and I thought, what better way than to employ those who need it the most,” Niami said in a prepared statement on March 23. “I’ve met the most amazing people along the way, and I want to continue to pay it forward.”

Niami said he paid a group of homeless to carry signs for The One Truth Network on the streets of Hollywood on March 22. He said he would continue to employ homeless street teams and pay them $25 per hour.

Niami’s streaming venture is a new angle on the spec developer’s former line of work. More than 20 years ago, he produced 15 or so action movies, including The Patriot, a 1998 sci-fi action thriller, which starred Steven Seagal.

Meanwhile, with the sale of The One approved, new owner Richard Saghian released a low key statement on the property’s future. The apparel mogul and founder of the Fashion Nova brand said he intends to start work wrapping up development of The One, which has yet to be issued a certificate of occupancy from the City of Los Angeles.

“I’m grateful that Judge Saltzman approved my bid and I look forward to collaborating with the City of Los Angeles, the Bel-Air Association, my new neighbors and my design team to complete and perfect this iconic property,” Saghian said.