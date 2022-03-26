Gametime: Daniel Starr flips Santa Barbara mansion for $25M

An internet entrepreneur with a penchant for buying and selling real estate has flipped the Santa Barbara mansion he bought a little more than a year ago for nearly double the price he paid.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Daniel Starr, the 41-year-old founder of the video game streaming service GameMine, offloaded the property after he realized it was “too big for a single guy” — getting $25 million for the estate he paid $13.5 million in 2021.

During the time he owned the 15,000-square-foot home sitting on a more than 2-acre estate in Montecito, he completely overhauled the property, painting over the “weird shade of blue” of the main house with a tasteful white, and redoing the interior finishes, floors and lighting. He also cleaned up an overgrown area of the property with a creek and hiking trail, while planting nearly 90 mature olive and fig trees, moves that he told the newspaper “changed the whole vibe of the home,” which he said reminded him of East Coast properties found on Long Island or Martha’s Vineyard.

Inside, there are seven bedrooms, a gym, a wet bar, a 10-seat theater and, of course, a game room. A separate guest home features a two three-car garages, and a pool, the property’s listing agent, Eric Haskell of The Agency, told the newspaper.

The report added that Starr has been living in the home and will continue to do so for the next few months as part of a sale-leaseback arrangement with the new owner, a limited liability company associated with real-estate investor Reggie Delponte of Newport Beach, California.

The sale is one of many real estate deals Starr has been a part of in the last few years, having bought a sold properties in West Hollywood, Malibu and Santa Monica, according to the report. His most famous was the sale of a Beverly Hills home to singer Rihanna.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli