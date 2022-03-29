Open Menu

Planned LA Chargers HQ scores financing package

CTL Capital puts up $276M for development in El Segundo

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 29, 2022 10:07 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of the new LA Chargers HQ (Gensler)

Continental Development and Mar Ventures have scored a touchdown, bagging a financing package for their proposed development of a new headquarters for the Los Angeles Chargers.

CTL Capital provided $276 million in construction and permanent financing for the planned 14-acre site, according to an announcement from Sonnenblick-Eichner, which arranged the deal. Terms of the financing were not disclosed.

CTL Capital, based in New York, focuses on providing single-tenant, net lease financing, according to its website.

In November, Continental and Mar Ventures announced they would build a 145,000-square-foot facility across 14 acres in El Segundo, set to open in 2024. The complex was set to be valued at more than $100 million.

Located on Nash Street, near the 105 Freeway, the site is currently used by defense firm Raytheon for parking.

The Chargers, owned by Dean Spanos and family, moved to Los Angeles from San Diego in 2017. Since then, the NFL team has been working with CBRE to find space to build a training facility. The Chargers have been leasing space in the Orange County city of Costa Mesa for its headquarters and training facility. The team has a long-term lease to share SoFi Stadium in Inglewood with the L.A. Rams.

The Chargers will move into the new headquarters-and-training facility – only about five miles from SoFi Stadium – once construction is finished. The team signed a lease for the planned facility in December, property records show.

The facility will include offices, meeting rooms, medical and rehabilitation facilities, e-sports, gaming and content studios, a 3,100-square-foot media center and rooftop space.

News of the financing for the Chargers facility comes a week or so after TRD confirmed L.A. Rams owner Stan Kroenke as the buyer of a near-empty mall in the San Fernando Valley, raising speculation that he plans to build a headquarters and training facility for his team there.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopmentEl SegundoReal Estate and Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Whittier (City of Whittier, iStock)
    Whittier selects builder to redevelop eight lots for housing
    Whittier selects builder to redevelop eight lots for housing
    Rexford Industrial Realty’s Howard Schwimmer (left) and Michael Frankel and Laramar Group CEO Jeffrey Elowe (middle) and 21415 Plummer Street (Rexford, Laramar, Google Maps)
    Rexford envisions 2-for-1 deal on Chatsworth office park
    Rexford envisions 2-for-1 deal on Chatsworth office park
    (iStock)
    Demand up sharply, pipeline full for data centers: CBRE
    Demand up sharply, pipeline full for data centers: CBRE
    FivePoint's Daniel Hedigan with FivePoint's headquarters (LinkedIn, FivePoint Holdings)
    FivePoint lays off 20 percent of workforce
    FivePoint lays off 20 percent of workforce
    Home Depot's Craig Menear with 16830 W. Devonshire Street (Home Depot, Google Maps, Planning.lacity, iStock)
    San Fernando Valley cinema pegged for big-box makeover
    San Fernando Valley cinema pegged for big-box makeover
    Los Angeles Rams Sam Kroenke with Woodland Hills Promenade (Getty, iStock)
    Kroenke confirmed as buyer of LA zombie mall
    Kroenke confirmed as buyer of LA zombie mall
    Younes Nazarian (Nazarian Family)
    Younes Nazarian, businessman and prominent Southern California philanthropist, dies at 91
    Younes Nazarian, businessman and prominent Southern California philanthropist, dies at 91
    Rendering of 1550 E. Franklin Ave. (Ware Malcomb, iStock)
    Ocean West Capital buys 152K sf industrial campus in El Segundo
    Ocean West Capital buys 152K sf industrial campus in El Segundo
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.