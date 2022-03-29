Robbie Williams has another exclusive Los Angeles address.

The British pop star spent $49.5 million for 312 N. Faring Rd. in Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills district, according to the Wall Street Journal. The deal comes on the heels of Williams selling a 20,000-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles’ Beverly Crest enclave to the rapper Drake for around $70 million earlier this month.

The 8 bedroom, 11 bathroom property hit the market in January for $58 million, according to Zillow. The home was listed by Rayni Williams of Beverly Hills Estates and Linda May of Hylton & Hyland. Aaron Kirman of Compass represented the buyer, according to media reports.

The mansion was remodeled by prominent architect Oscar Shamamian in 2005, and features a three story, Georgian-style main house with a grand spiral staircase, marble fireplaces and a chef’s kitchen. The main house sits on a bit less than 2 acres of land, which features a saltwater pool, tennis court, koi pond, gardens and two guest houses.

The property was owned by 1930s star Fanny Brice who lived on 312 N. Faring until her death in 1951.

Other notables who lived at the house included actor Alan Ladd, advertising pioneer Alan Holt and prominent TV producer Richard King and his interior designer wife Lauren King. The Kings worked with Shamamian to remodel the house. In 2019, The Kings listed the house for $69 million. Richard King passed in 2020.

Robbie Williams might be as well known for luxe real estate as much as his pop hits. In September 2021, he listed a 72 acre in England for $9.2 million. The British country estate’s amenities included a helicopter hangar, a soccer field and a 7 bedroom, 20,000-square-foot home.