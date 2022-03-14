Open Menu

Drake puts Hidden Hills trio up for $22M

Rapper’s “YOLO estate” features three houses, 80-foot waterfall, mechanical bull

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 14, 2022 03:17 PM
TRD Staff
Drake with 5841 Round Meadow Road, 3840 Round Meadow Road and 5854 Round Meadow Roadd. (Getty, Beverly Hills Estates)
The rapper Drake is selling a trio of homes in Hidden Hills for a combined $22.5 million following the purchase of a 20-acre estate in Beverly Crest.

The Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star is selling his 12,500-square-foot “YOLO estate” – slang for “you only live once” – at 5841 Round Meadow Rd. for $14.8 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. He paid $7.7 million for the Tudor-style mansion in 2012.

He’s also selling the two smaller properties next door within west San Fernando Valley city, a gated community that’s become popular with celebrities.
One is a 3,645 square-foot ranch-style house at 5840 Round Meadow home asking $4.5 million; he bought it for $2.85 million in 2015. The other is a 2,449 square-foot ranch house at 5854 Round Meadow Rd. asking $2.9 million; he bought it for $4.5 million in 2018.

The properties together cover 6.5 acres, the lots and houses can be bought as a bundle or separately.

Last month, the Toronto-born rapper bought a 20,000-square-foot mansion on 20 acres in Beverly Crest in an off-market deal from singer-songwriter Robbie Williams for roughly $70 million, the newspaper reported.

The move comes after he’d spent more than a decade building up his YOLO wonderland, whose main house has seven bedrooms and nine baths.

It contains six fireplaces, a wine cellar, tasting room, bar, recording studio, and a 28-seat movie theater. And hidden behind a bookshelf: a 2,000 square-foot master bedroom with a bath containing two marble tubs..

Outside the Tudor-style estate is a custom cave-pool with an 80-foot rock waterslide surrounded by statues of bathing nymphs. Under the grotto are TVs and a bar.

The main mansion comes with a championship tennis court, volleyball court, a half-dozen stables matched to an equestrian ring. And its own mechanical bull.

The listing is by Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates, who represented the sale of The One, the troubled Bel-Air mega-mansion that just sold at auction to Fashion Nova founder Richard Saghian for $141 million.

Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 170 million records. He earned $49 million in 2020, according to Forbes.

[Los Angeles Times] – Dana Bartholomew




