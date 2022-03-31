Open Menu

London hedge funder sells in Pacific Palisades

David Segel’s 2-acre estate fetches $29.9M after almost eight months on market

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 31, 2022 03:30 PM
By Andrew Asch | Research By Christian Bautista
Mako’s David Segal and 14100 Rustic Lane (Compass, Mako)

A 2-acre estate in Pacific Palisades has found a buyer after almost eight months on the market.

The seller is David Segel, who founded hedge fund Mako in London and is a partner in Los Angeles-based film production company Mpower Pictures. Smith did not return an email requesting the identity of the buyer.

Segel has lived at the 14100 Rustic Lane house for more than a decade. The house last changed hands for $13.1 million in 2008, according to Zillow.

Ron Smith of Smith & Berg Partners at Compass recently changed the status to sale pending for 14100 Rustic Lane. Redfin said a sale has been pending since March 25. The last asking price was $29.9 million.

The property features 8,162-square-feet of living space spread over a main house, a guest house and a pool house. Described as a Hamptons-style estate, the living spaces include high-beamed ceilings and wood floors.

Other features of the main house include a formal dining room, two living rooms, a library, a media room, as well as a chef’s kitchen with a marble island.

The grounds of the estate feature sprawling lawns, a rose garden with more than 100 varieties of English roses, an apple orchard, citrus trees, as well as a kitchen garden that produces seasonal vegetables, fruits and herbs. There’s also a pool, spa and bocce ball court.

