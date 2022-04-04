Open Menu

Englanoff switches to multifamily, eyes Little Armenia

Prolific spec developers’ plans indicate some co-living units in East Hollywood neighborhood

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 04, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Joseph Englanoff with 5020 W. Sunset Blvd (Jamie Matz)
Joseph Englanoff with 5020 W. Sunset Blvd (Jamie Matz)

Over-the-top spec home developer Dr. Joseph Englanoff is making a move on East Hollywood with a multifamily project that appears to include some co-living units.

Sunmar, an entity controlled by Englanoff, has filed plans to build a mixed-use, 40-unit apartment complex at 5020 W. Sunset Blvd., in Little Armenia, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The seven-story complex, designed by Beverlywood-based architect Jamie Matz, would include studio and one-bedroom apartments, as well as five-, six-, and seven-bedroom units typical of co-living developments.

The building would be constructed on a vacant lot near Sunset and Normandie Avenue. The ground floor would contain 1,526 square feet of shops and restaurants, and ground-floor retail space and parking for 51 vehicles.

Englanoff has requested a variance to build a larger building under Transit Oriented Community incentives than permitted by Vermont Western Station Area Neighborhood Plan. In exchange, he would provide eight affordable units for very low-income tenants – a single renter earning $41,400 a year or less, for example.

A rendering shows the building broken up in three color blocks in white, gray and brown, with vertical window cut-outs, with a roof deck.

The project is less than a half-mile west of the Vermont/Sunset subway station, and near similar mixed-use projects now being built by LaTerra Development next to Barnsdall Park.

Englanoff, a Los Angeles-based real estate investor and emergency room physician, has been known for his over-the-top spec properties.

In February, he listed a newly built mansion of around 35,000 square feet in Bel-Air he dubbed “La Fin” for $139 million. The cliffside estate included a vodka tasting room and its own nightclub wrapped by a rotating display for designer cars.

At the same time, he listed a newly built Hollywood Hills mansion with a hookah bar, sand volleyball court and a hot tub for 30 soakers. The ask: $72.5 million.

Englanoff was a lender on The One, an unfinished mansion that once aimed to be the priciest home in L.A. history, which sold at auction last month for $126 million.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




