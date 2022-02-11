Open Menu

Sales hookah: Spec mansion in Hollywood Hills comes with smoking lounge

Englanoff’s Flicker Estate also features sand volleyball court, hot tub for 30

Los Angeles
Feb.February 11, 2022 10:36 AM
TRD Staff
Joseph Englanoff in front of 9330 Flicker Way (Williams & Williams Estates Group, Getty Images)

The Los Angeles spec mansion drama has hit new heights with a new home in the Hollywood Hills that features a hookah bar, sand volleyball court and a hot tub for 30 soakers.

The ask: $72.5 million.

Los Angeles developer and physician Joseph Englanoff – who just listed a $139-million spec house in Bel-Air with a built-in nightclub and vodka tasting room – has gone to market with another over-the-top spec home at 9330 Flicker Way, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The 24,000 square-foot Hollywood Hills West home in the prestigious Bird Streets area has nine bedrooms, 14 baths and sweeping views from Century City to Downtown L.A.

Records show Englanoff bought the 1.5-acre property for $4.82 million in 2014.

Built on pilings over a cliff, the split-level Flicker Estate sandwiches glass panels between white roofs and decks curving across a hill.

(Williams & Williams Estates Group)

The newly built spec home is listed by Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams Estates Group of West Hollywood. An earlier YouTube video posted Jan. 4 listed the home for $77 million.

Outside amenities include an 18-foot fire pit, a 100-foot curved infinity pool, the 30-person hot tub and volleyball court, according to the listing.

Inside touches include the hookah bar, an executive suite with 17-foot ceilings, an upstairs office lined in teak, and a travertine bathroom with side-by-side, egg-shaped bathtubs in black.

Other amenities include a wine room, screening room, fitness center, panic room, meditation room and custom shoeshine area.

Rayni Williams said the property will appeal to wealthy buyers looking to sleep, play, exercise and do business under one roof.

“They want to roll out of bed and meet their trainer, then have their masseur come in,” she told the Journal. “They want everything to happen in the house.”

The new Flicker House joins a crowded field of rich spec homes.

Englanoff’s Bel-Air development – dubbed “La Fin” – has 12 bedrooms and more than 16 bathrooms, with a nightclub with crystal light fixtures wrapped by a display for designer cars.

Englanoff is no stranger to spec excess: he was a lender on The One, an unfinished $295-million mansion that once aimed to be the priciest home in L.A. history. The 105,000 square-foot project is now set to be auctioned off this month after its developer, Nile Niami, ran afoul of Englanoff and other lenders amid cost overruns and delays.

[WSJ] – Dana Bartholomew




