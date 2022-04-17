“Resident Evil” star, director selling their Los Angeles home for $14M

The wife and husband team that respectively starred in and directed the sci-fi hit “Resident Evil” have listed their long-time Los Angeles home for nearly $14 million.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson, who met while producing the first movie in the video-game-based franchise that has spawned five sequels, a television series and a 2021 reboot, are selling the home where they held their wedding and lived in since 2007 as they create a “sci-fi dream home” in the Hollywood Hills.

“We were itching to build a house from scratch,” Jovovich told the newspaper while pointing out the new home will be inspired by the sci-fi films they’ve made together. Jovovich starred as the protagonist Alice in all six “Resident Evil” films, which were all written by her husband. Anderson also directed three movies in the series.

Last year, the couple bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for $10 million that will become their new pad.

Built in 2006, the home now for sale was purchased by the couple in 2007 for $8.5 million, and features seven bedrooms along with a two-bedroom guest house that was constructed in the 1930s.

The 11,000-square-foot, Tuscan-inspired main house sits on a little more than half an acre of land and includes a beamed-ceilinged great room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a home theater and a kitchen with an island and a breakfast area, listing agent Jacob Greene of Douglas Elliman told the newspaper.

Outside, there’s a swimming pool and cabana with a gym, raised vegetable garden beds, covered terraces and an outdoor fireplace.

Besides starring in the Resident Evil franchise, Jovovich has also appeared in Ben Stiller’s Zoolander movies, as well as the cult classic “Dazed and Confused.”

Anderson has also written the screenplay for “Alien Vs. Predator,” wrote and directed “Death Race” and directed “Mortal Combat.”

