Keat Bollenbach, the owner of the perennially popular Downtown Los Angeles restaurant Bottega Louie, sold a Bel Air mansion and an adjacent vacant lot for $39 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Bollenbach, through an entity called 805 Nimes Place, LLC, parted with a 12,584-square-foot home at 600 Saint Cloud Road and a vacant parcel at 801 Nimes Place, property records show. The buyer is The Elsinore Trust, controlled by Marie Peter.

Details about the 2.8-acre property are scarce, and the sale was not recorded in listing sites. The home, which straddles the intersection of Saint Cloud Road and Nimes Road, has five beds, eight baths, and was built in 1926, according to records.

The sale ranks as the eighth-most expensive home sale in Los Angeles this year, according to a TRD analysis of listings. The current top spot is held by Bel Air mansion “The One,” which sold at auction for $126 million.

An entity called JGDB, LLC, managed by Joshua Gilinski, filed a court claim challenging Bollenbach’s ownership of the property. JGDB is the owner of the neighboring home at 805 Nimes Place, records show. A Los Angeles court issued a public notice on the dispute last January. That case is now closed, according to California superior court records, and Bollenbach was the signatory for the sale of the Saint Cloud Road property.

Bottega Louie, which Eater described as “Downtown LA’s crown jewel restaurant,” is located at the ground floor of the Brockman Building at 700 South Grand Avenue. It opened a second location in West Hollywood, at 8936 Santa Monica Boulevard, in November of 2020. Bollenbach could not be reached for comment.