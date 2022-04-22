Developer plans 42-unit apartment complex in Westlake

A developer wants to demolish an auto repair shop and build an eight-story, 42-unit apartment complex in Westlake.

Leo Lee, based in Los Angeles, has filed plans to build the mixed-use housing project at 2306 Beverly Blvd. and 106 S. Alvarado St., Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The project would also clear away a corner kiosk that sells flowers.

The apartment complex would be built atop 1,200 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants, plus semi-subterranean parking for 36 vehicles.

EWAI Architects, based in Koreatown, has designed the contemporary building, which includes a podium for ground-floor retail. Plans call for a rooftop deck, fitness center, and a recreation room.

Lee has requested entitlements through Transit Oriented Communities incentives for greater height and reduced setbacks than zoning allows in exchange for four affordable units for households of extremely low-income.

The proposed complex would be built a few blocks west of where Cityview is now building a 243-unit, mixed-use apartment complex at 1800 Beverly Blvd.

In 2020, Lee sought to develop a 21-story condominium and hotel complex on 6th Street in Koreatown, but scuttled the project after failing to secure financial incentives from the city to subsidize the 192-room Hyatt Centric hotel.

The City of Los Angeles backed out of the deal after officials were reminded about a tax dispute the city had with the developer in 2010, when the city sued Lee for failing to pay its share of local taxes. A judge determined Lee owed the city $3.5 million. The city and Lee settled two years later and Lee paid $2.6 million to the city.

