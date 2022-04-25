Open Menu

Canyon Partners sells LB apartments to value-add specialist

Entity linked to NY-based ESG Kullen buys 158-unit property for $43M

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 25, 2022 02:53 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
ESG Kullen's Eric Granowsky and Tom DelPonti with Canyon Partners' Joshua Friedman and Mitchell Julis and 2301 East Market Street in Long Beach (ESG Kullen, Canyon Partners, Google Maps)
ESG Kullen’s Eric Granowsky and Tom DelPonti with Canyon Partners’ Joshua Friedman and Mitchell Julis and 2301 East Market Street in Long Beach (ESG Kullen, Canyon Partners, Google Maps)

Canyon Partners has sold a Long Beach apartment complex to a multifamily-focused investment firm based in New York.

An entity linked to ESG Kullen purchased a 158-unit property at 2301 East Market Street in Long Beach for $42.8 million, records show. ESG Kullen did not respond to a request for comment.

The deal comes out to around $270,886 per unit.

Canyon bought the property, named Fountain View Apartment Homes, from Berkadia for $36.5 million in 2018, records show.

Rents for a two-bedroom unit at the complex start at $1,800 per month, according to online listings for the property. The property was built in 1986, with some of the units seeing renovations since then.

In Long Beach, the average rent for an 811-square-foot apartment is $2,530 per month, according to RentCafe. In Bixby Hill, where the property is located, average rent is even higher at $2,766 per month.

ESG Kullen, which focused on “value-add” properties, has three other apartment complexes in Southern California — one in Riverside and two in Rialto. This is the firm’s first venture in the Los Angeles area. Related, Silverpeak, Harrison Street, Angelo Gordon and JPMorgan are among the firm’s equity partners, according to the firm’s website.

A number of multifamily properties in Long Beach have traded hands over the last year, as the city has begun to reposition itself as an aerospace and technology hub.

In January, investment firm Gelt bought a recently built, 271-unit complex in Downtown Long Beach for $156 million — or around $575,645 per unit. That property was sold by Holland Partner Group and NASH, the U.S. division of Osaka-based homebuilder Sekisui House.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    investment salesLA MultifamilyLong Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Asana's Sam Judd, Jason Tompkins, and Terry Brown (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
    Harkham family buys in Highland Park
    Harkham family buys in Highland Park
    Long Beach (LBPT)
    Long Beach must build 27K housing units by 2030
    Long Beach must build 27K housing units by 2030
    (iStock)
    Interest rate hikes clog LA multifamily pipeline
    Interest rate hikes clog LA multifamily pipeline
    Oaktree, Trinity buy Hyatt Regency Indian Wells for $137.5M
    Oaktree, Trinity buy Hyatt Regency Indian Wells for $137.5M
    Oaktree, Trinity buy Hyatt Regency Indian Wells for $137.5M
    Long Beach property owner challenges vacant lot fee
    Long Beach property owner challenges vacant lot fee
    Long Beach property owner challenges vacant lot fee
    From left: Greg Campbell, founding principal, Laguna Point Properties; David Olney, CEO, Berkshire Residential Investments, in front of 548 South Spring Street and 215 West 6th Street (Google Maps, Berkshire Residential Investments, Laguna Point Properties)
    OC buyer gets more than 1,000 DTLA apartments
    OC buyer gets more than 1,000 DTLA apartments
    Mosser Capital adds workforce housing in LA, Bay Area
    Mosser Capital adds workforce housing in LA, Bay Area
    Mosser Capital adds workforce housing in LA, Bay Area
    400 South San Vicente Boulevard and The Abraham Companies' J.J. Abraham (The Abraham Companies)
    Beverly Grove strip mall set for apartments
    Beverly Grove strip mall set for apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.