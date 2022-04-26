Open Menu

Blackstone pays $7.6B for SoCal storage outfit

NY firm acquires Glendale-based PS Business Parks’ 96 properties

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 26, 2022 10:46 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Stephen Wilson, president and CEO, PS Business Parks; Stephen Schwarzman, CEO, Blackstone (Getty Images, PS Business Parks, iStock)
From left: Stephen Wilson, president and CEO, PS Business Parks; Stephen Schwarzman, CEO, Blackstone (Getty Images, PS Business Parks, iStock)

Behemoth investor Blackstone agreed to buy Glendale-based PS Business Parks for $7.6 billion in an all-cash deal.

Affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate, based in New York, will buy the PSB real estate investment trust, which owns around 27 million square feet of industrial and office properties, business parks and apartments in California, Miami, Texas and Northern Virginia, Bloomberg reported.

The deal, at $187.50 a share, comes with around 2.2 million square feet of space in the Los Angeles market, including a 540,000-square-foot industrial park in Santa Fe Springs, a 400,000-square-foot industrial park in Cerritos and a 146,000-square-foot business park in Culver City.

The company owns 96 properties, with about 4,900 tenants coast to coast. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. Of those, 53 properties are in California, according to its website.

Self-storage specialist Public Storage, which holds about a quarter of PS Business Parks, agreed to vote in favor of the deal.

The announcement comes three weeks after PS Business Parks named Stephen W. Wilson, formerly executive vice president of AvalonBay Communities, to be its new president and CEO;, and six months after the firm tapped Adeel Khan, formerly of Sawtelle-based Rexford Industrial Realty, to be its chief financial officer.

In the past year, Blackstone has spent billions on real estate acquisitions, with purchases of rental housing, industrial and office properties. Last week, it agreed to buy student-housing operator American Campus Communities Inc. for $12.8 billion.

A major part of the firm’s real estate operation is Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, known as BREIT. The non-traded real estate investment trust has become a juggernaut since launching in 2017. Prior to the student-housing deal , it agreed to buy apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. for $5.8 billion. It also bought Home Partners of America, which rents single-family homes, in a $6 billion deal last year.

“We are excited to add PS Business Parks’ business park, office and industrial assets to our portfolio and look forward to leveraging our expertise to provide the best possible service and experience for PSB’s customers,” said David Levine, co-head of Americas acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate.

[Bloomberg] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BlackstoneBREITCommercial Real EstateGlendalemergerPS Business Parks

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CapRock's Patrick Daniels with rendering and construction site of 1811 Mountain Avenue (CapRock Partners, Nicole Deermount/Carlie Coatsworth Architects)
    2M sf logistics hub biggest development in history of Inland Empire city
    2M sf logistics hub biggest development in history of Inland Empire city
    Asana's Sam Judd, Jason Tompkins, and Terry Brown (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
    Harkham family buys in Highland Park
    Harkham family buys in Highland Park
    Sares Regis' Chris Payne with 1515 Rancho Conejo Boulevard and 1489 Lawrence Drive (Sares Regis Group, LoopNet)
    Sares Regis sells pair of Thousand Oaks industrial buildings
    Sares Regis sells pair of Thousand Oaks industrial buildings
    Ed Scheetz and former Standard Hotel in Hollywood (Getty Images, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    The Standard Hollywood isn’t necessarily history
    The Standard Hollywood isn’t necessarily history
    Rexford Industrial Realty's Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer (Rexford, iStock)
    Rexford Industrial reports 76% jump in profit
    Rexford Industrial reports 76% jump in profit
    Miller Barondess' Skip Miller with 2121 Avenue of the Stars (Miller Barondess, Centurycity)
    Miller Barondess HQ to Irvine Company’s tower in Century City
    Miller Barondess HQ to Irvine Company’s tower in Century City
    BlackStone's Stephen Schwarzman with 9028 Dice Road and 20210 S Normandie Avenue (Getty, LoopNet)
    SpaceX on radar as Blackstone lands $1.8B CMBS loan
    SpaceX on radar as Blackstone lands $1.8B CMBS loan
    California Attorney General Rob Bonta with the Oleander avenues warehouse project (Getty, Cornerstone)
    Fontana, state attorney general settle suit over warehouse project
    Fontana, state attorney general settle suit over warehouse project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.