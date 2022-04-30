Reese Witherspoon sells Brentwood mansion for $21.5M

Hollywood star Reece Witherspoon has sold the Brentwood mansion she purchased about two years ago for more than $5 million more than she paid for it.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the star of “Legally Blond” has let go of the English Country-style home for $21.5 million after less than one month on the market. Witherspoon and her media executive husband Jim Toth paid $15.9 million for the Brentwood estate in a surprise pandemic purchase in March of 2020.

The English Country-style mansion features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a three-car attached garage and a large outdoor fireplace. It had been renovated by the “Election” star after her purchase.

According to its listing on Zillow, the nearly 3-acre property has a private driveway, Tudor detailing, a two-story entry foyer with black-and-white marble and limestone flooring, a white-oak staircase and a family room with a bar. There is an “owner’s wing” on the second floor with a primary suite including two bathrooms and two walk-in closets. Out back there is a garden with a bar, a pool and spa area and a barbecue.

Danny Brown of Compass represented the buyer and Graham J. Larson of Sotheby’s International Realty was responsible for the listing.

Witherspoon had been shuffling around properties prior to purchasing the home last year. The Oscar-winning actress and her husband sold their 10,300-square-foot Pacific Palisades mansion for $17 million to AutoZone heiress Robin Formanek in April of 2021. The duo also sold off a Malibu ranch in November of 2020 for $6.7 million to Meg Haney, daughter of real estate developer Franklin Haney.

Witherspoon and Toth have a home in Nashville, Tennessee, that was featured on the Netflix series “Get Organized With The Home Edit,” which is produced by a company owned by Witherspoon. The star grew up down south, having been born in New Orleans and raised in Nashville.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli