Investor Alan Salzman sells Beverly Hills mansion for $33.5M

Renovated manse goes for $13.5 million more than Salzman paid for it in 2017

Los Angeles /
May.May 02, 2022 05:08 PM
By Andrew Asch
Alan Salzman with the property (Vantage Point Capital Partners, Hilton & Hyland, iStock)
Alan Salzman with the property (Vantage Point Capital Partners, Hilton & Hyland, iStock)

Alan Salzman, a prominent clean technology investor and early Tesla supporter, is close to selling his Beverly Hills house at 1024 Ridgedale Dr. for $33.5 million — or $3,016 per-square-foot — which is $13.5 million more than he paid for it in 2017.

The pending sale comes after Salzman renovated the six-bedroom, nine-bath 11,016-square-foot Beverly Hills home, which was built in the style of influential Los Angeles architect Paul Revere Williams.

It features a chef’s kitchen, a catering kitchen, a recreation lounge, a home theater, a pilates studio and gym and a pool house. There’s also six landscaped terraces, which feature a pool, a spa, indoor and outdoor soaking tubs, as well as two outdoor fireplaces and a firepit.

Property records showed that Brad W. Berger was recorded as the buyer for the pending sale of Salzman’s former home. There is little information on Berger except that he also is listed as owning another residence on Ridgedale Drive.

Salzman’s 1024 Ridgedale Dr. had been on and off the market for more than 18 months, according to Zillow. It was first listed in July 2020 for $38 million. The listing was removed in April 2021. It was again listed in May 2021 for $38.5 million, then delisted.

The third time was the proverbial charm. It was listed for $33.5 million on April 1 and a pending sale was recorded on April 28. The listing agents were Rayni Williams of Beverly Hills Estates and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland.

Salzman and his wife Tiara Cameron bought an $18 million home in Montecito in November 2020, according to media reports.

