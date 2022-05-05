Open Menu

Fashion entrepreneur Frank Zarabi sells Wallace Neff-designed mansion for $19M

Trousdale Estates property same street as a $72M house bought by Uber’s Garrett Camp in 2019.

Los Angeles /
May.May 05, 2022 11:50 AM
By Andrew Asch
Frank Zarabi of Fam Brands and 419 Robert Lane (Fam Brands, Redfin)
Fashion entrepreneur Frank Zarabi recently sold a Beverly Hills estate for $19 million.

Designed by influential Los Angeles architect Wallace Neff, the mansion at 419 Robert Lane in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale Estates was listed for $19.8 million in January.

Carl Gambino of Compass represented the buyer, who purchased the house under a LLC called NCF Enterprises.

Rochelle Atlas Maize of Nourmand & Assoc. represented the seller.

The five-bed, nine-bath home was built in 1958. The house’s interior includes a living room with a sunken bar and a marble fireplace. The house was built on grounds that stretch to almost one acre, featuring rolling green lawns and a pool with a grotto, according to a description on Maize’s website.

Zarabi’s mother had been living at the address since the 1990s, and the house has not gone through a significant remodel in more than 15 years.

The sales came on a street known for luxe mansions. Uber co founder Garrett Camp bought a house across the street for $72.5 million in 2019.

Zarabi is founder and CEO of Fam Brands, which has made clothes for brands such as Eddie Bauer and Bally Total Fitness.

Zarabi is well known as an investor in Beverly Hills mansions, according to media reports. In 2021, he spent $19 million for a Beverly Hills home designed by Nile Naimi, the controversial, headline grabbing luxe mansion developer. The same year, Zarabi paid $36 million for another Beverly Hills estate, formerly owned by financier Lyndon Lea.

