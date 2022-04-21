Open Menu

Mid-century manse hits market in Trousdale Estates

Phillip Sarofim, heir to Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim, asks $38M

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 21, 2022 03:47 PM
TRD Staff
Phillip Sarofim with 410 Dabney Lane in Trousdale (Trousdale Ventures, Williams & Williams)
Phillip Sarofim with 410 Dabney Lane in Trousdale (Trousdale Ventures, Williams & Williams)

Buyer beware: the mid-century modern house in Trousdale Estates is being marketed with a seafoam-green Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing in the picture––but the $38-million ask doesn’t include the classic car.

Inside the property (Williams & Williams)
Inside the property (Williams & Williams)

The son of billionaire Fayez Sarofim has listed the five-bedroom, four-bath home at 410 Dabney Ln. in Beverly Hills, Dirt.com reported.

Inside the property (Williams & Williams)
Inside the property (Williams & Williams)

Phillip Sarofim paid $16.3 million for the 6,200-square-foot home in 2017, just after it had been renovated. An investor and collector of art and cars, Sarofim is known for his romance with Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne. Forbes pegged his father’s fortune at $1.6 billion.

The house was built in 1958 in the hillside enclave that was once part of the Doheny Estate, and designed by midcentury architect Robert L. Earl. It was extensively rebuilt in 2017.

Inside the property (Williams & Williams)
Inside the property (Williams & Williams)

The listing describes it as the “most exquisite modern interpretation of the greatest era and lifestyle the world has ever known.”

When he bought the house in 2017, Sarofim, a young venture capitalist and car buff, knew the 1961 Mercedes gull-wing coupe would fit in with his new mid-century neighborhood.

Inside the property (Williams & Williams)
Inside the property (Williams & Williams)

“Dean Martin had one, and he lived across the street,” Sarofim told Elle Decor, in a feature story. “Frank Sinatra had one, and his house was six doors down. And Elvis Presley, who lived two blocks away, had a 300 SL too.”

The home includes a zen garden/motor court, with bonsai trees and a wrap-around koi river, leading up to elegant double doors. A modern interior includes skylights, for plenty of natural light.

Out back, an infinity-edged swimming pool includes a sunken conversation area with a fire pit,with views of Beverly Hills, Century City and the Pacific Ocean. Beyond the pool lies a “floating Lautner-esque” staircase that descends into what the listing describes as “the hanging gardens of Trousdale,” complete with a curated mix of exotic plants.

Branden and Rayni Williams, Trevor Wright and Lawrence Fitz-Simon of The Beverly Hills Estates hold the listing. 

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
