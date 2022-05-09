Open Menu

Media exec sells Pacific Palisades mansion for $26M

Deal ranks as the second-most expensive home sale in Westside enclave this year.

Los Angeles /
May.May 09, 2022 10:00 AM
By Christian Bautista
Marlin Prager with 15000 Corona Del Mar (OpenDrives, Zillow, iStock)
Entertainment executive Marlin Prager has sold a hilltop mansion in the Pacific Palisades for $25.5 million.

The property, at 15000 Corona Del Mar, is a 6,673-square-foot home on one of just 12 lots in the gated community of Huntington Palisades. The deal closed on April 29, according to listing sites. The buyer is currently unidentified.

The six-bed, six-and-a-half-bath home was listed last March with a price tag of nearly $30 million. It was built in 1999 and sits on a 0.78-acre lot, according to a listing on Zillow. It has features such as a theater, a pool with spa, a gym and an outdoor kitchen with a firepit and a pizza oven.

The transaction ranks as the second-highest residential sale in the Pacific Palisades so far this year. The current top spot is held by the house next door at 14984 Corona Del Mar. Hedge fund manager and film producer Thomas Giovine sold that property, a five-bed, eight-bath custom-built mansion, for $33.9 million last month.

Prager is currently the Chief Financial Officer of data storage firm OpenDrives. He previously worked at film production company Legendary Entertainment. He was the firm’s CFO when it was acquired by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group in 2016.

Prager bought the property for nearly $12.4 million in September of 2014, records show. Since taking ownership of the home, he has made improvements, remodeling all the rooms and adding a pool, according to a previous report from Mansion Global.

The Agency’s Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame represented Prager in the transaction.




